AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-09 09:27:58

Raja Koduri takker ja til en markant stilling hos Intel

Knap har Raja Koduri fået pakket hans kontor ned hos AMD, før hans nye arbejdsgiver står klar med åbne arme, og det bliver ikke en hvilken som helst arbejdsgiver Raja Koduri ender hos.

I går skrev vi om Raja Koduri takker af hos AMD efter mange års tro tjeneste, og allerede dagen efter melder han sig på banen hos en ny aktør, og det kommer måske ikke helt uventet, at Intel vælger at drage fordel af Raja Koduri’s spidskompetencer.



I den forbindelse, har Intel udsendt nedenstående pressemeddelse, som blandt andet forklarer Raja Koduri kommer til at stå i spidsen for Core and Visual Computing Group hos Intel.

Et hak i regningen hos AMD, men bestemt en fjer i hatten for Intel.

Pressemeddelse:



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2017 – Intel today announced the appointment of Raja Koduri as Intel chief architect, senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, and general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions. In this position, Koduri will expand Intel’s leading position in integrated graphics for the PC market with high-end discrete graphics solutions for a broad range of computing segments.



Billions of users today enjoy computing experiences powered by Intel’s leading cores and visual computing IP. Going forward under Koduri’s leadership, the company will unify and expand differentiated IP across computing, graphics, media, imaging and machine intelligence capabilities for the client and data center segments, artificial intelligence, and emerging opportunities like edge computing.



“Raja is one of the most experienced, innovative and respected graphics and system architecture visionaries in the industry and the latest example of top technical talent to join Intel,” said Dr. Murthy Renduchintala, Intel’s chief engineering officer and group president of the Client and Internet of Things Businesses and System Architecture. “We have exciting plans to aggressively expand our computing and graphics capabilities and build on our very strong and broad differentiated IP foundation. With Raja at the helm of our Core and Visual Computing Group, we will add to our portfolio of unmatched capabilities, advance our strategy to lead in computing and graphics, and ultimately be the driving force of the data revolution.”



Koduri brings to Intel more than 25 years of experience in visual and accelerated computing advances across a broad range of platforms, including PCs, game consoles, professional workstations and consumer devices. His deep technical expertise spans graphics hardware, software and system architecture.



“I have admired Intel as a technology leader and have had fruitful collaborations with the company over the years,” Koduri said. “I am incredibly excited to join the Intel team and have the opportunity to drive a unified architecture vision across its world-leading IP portfolio that help’s accelerate the data revolution.”



Koduri, 49, joins Intel from AMD, where he most recently served as senior vice president and chief architect of the Radeon Technologies Group. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of graphics technologies used in AMD’s APU, discrete GPU, semi-custom and GPU compute products. Prior to AMD, Koduri served as director of graphics architecture at Apple Inc., where he helped establish a leadership graphics sub-system for the Mac product family and led the transition to Retina computer displays.



Koduri will officially start in his new role at Intel in early December.



