AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-07-04 09:17:00

Razer lancerer nyt digitalt betalingssystem

Gamer-giganten Razer har efterhånden kastet sig ud i adskillige forskellige brancher, og står altså ikke udelukkende mere for at lave keyboards, mus og headsets til gamere over hele verden.

Gamer-giganten Razer har efterhånden kastet sig ud i adskillige forskellige brancher, og står altså ikke udelukkende mere for at lave keyboards, mus og headsets til gamere over hele verden.

Det nyeste tiltag fra giganten er et digital betalingssystem, som nu står klar til at blive rullet ud til mere end 6000 forskellige butikker.



I første omgang foregår det hele i Malaysia, hvor brugere altså vil kunne bruge systemet til at købe, overføre til andre eller fylde deres abonnements-kort op. Samtidigt vil Razer Pay naturligvis også understøtte forskellige spilservices som Steam, PlayStation og zGold MOLPoints.





Fra pressemeddelelsen lyder det:



TOP UP EASILY

To add funds to a Razer Pay account, users can visit any 7-Eleven store in Malaysia at any time to buy a Razer Pay top-up PIN. Alternatively, users can also use their online banking account to add funds. Participating banks include AmBank, Bank Islam, CIMB, Hong Leong Bank, Maybank, Public Bank and RHB Bank.

TRANSFER QUICKLY

With Razer Pay, users can transfer funds to family and friends easily (i.e. peer-to-peer cash transfers) in just a few steps. Users can also transfer money quickly from their Razer Pay e-wallet to their bank account.

PAY EVERYWHERE: ONLINE

Razer Pay can be used for online transactions. For example, users who love games and video entertainment can purchase PIN codes instantly for popular services such as zGold MOLPoints, Steam Wallet, Garena, Sony PlayStation, Spotify, iflix, Astro NJOI and more.

At the same time, prepaid mobile customers can also choose to top up their accounts with Razer Pay if they have an account with Malaysia’s top telcos – uMobile, Digi, Maxis, Celcom and more.

PAY EVERYWHERE: OFFLINE

Over 6,000 major retail and F&B outlets will accept Razer Pay, with participating brands such as 7-Eleven, Starbucks, Singer, Cosway, Greyhound Café, Wendy’s, Kenny Rogers, Krispy Kreme, 99 Speedmart, Tealive, Thundermatch, Sweet Hut and more.

Razer Pay will grow its merchant network rapidly to encompass F&B, healthcare, travel and other lifestyle services in Malaysia.



