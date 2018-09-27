AUTHOR :

Sjælden Apple 1 computer solgt for over 2 millioner kroner på auktion

375.000,00 eller 2.382.975,00 danske kroner, blev hammerslaget på en sjælden Apple 1 computer hos RR Auction. Rygterne har længe floreret omkring Apple 1 skulle sælges, men nu er handlen altså kommet i hus.

Apple 1 er en ud af 60 og stadig fuld funktionsdygtig.



”This computer was restored to its original, operational state in June 2018 by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. The most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented to be fully operational. Unlike many of the known Apple-1 boards, this unit has not had any modifications to the physical board, and the prototype area is clean and unused”



“Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak and the company that they created together turned the ugly and unappealing world of technology and made it much more user friendly— bringing it mainstream, and infinitely making the world a better place to live, ” forklarer Bobby Livingston, Executive VP hos RR Auction.

