PUBLISHED : 2018-01-16 11:46:08

Thrustmaster TS-PC RACER Ferrari 488 Challenge Edition lanceret

Thrustmaster melder et nye kit bestående af rat og pedaler klar i form af Thrustmaster TS-PC RACER Ferrari 488 Challenge Edition, som er i handlen fra februar 2018 og en pris på $700.

Med lanceringen af TS-PC RACER Ferrari 488 fejrer producenten Ferraris 70th anniversary, og derfor er der kælet lidt ekstra for dette sæt ifølge Thrustmaster.



Features of the Thrustmaster TS-PC RACER Ferrari 488 Challenge Edition racing wheel include a brushless 40-watt motor capable of generating precise effects from long stall curves in STALL mode, to super-responsive zigzags in DYNAMIC mode. Other features of the racing wheel include a Field Oriented Control (F.O.C.) algorithm, created to provide players with “surgical precision” without losing power, even with intense torque demands, says Thrustmaster. The algorithm also dynamically optimises the onboard H.E.A.R.T (HallEffect AccuRate Technology) system and its 16-bit resolution.

The power unit of the new TS-PC RACER Ferrari 488 racing wheel has been specially designed, and features a toroidal-shaped body with a finless design to provide an impressive 86 percent efficiency and 400 watts of power. The integrated mixed belt-pulley and gears system combines with the axle, mounted on metal ballbearings to provide an extremely smooth and silent operation. Finally the wheelbase attachment is compatible with all mounting surfaces including desks and cockpits and has been specially designed to provide stability even during the hardest racing sessions.



Du kan få den fulde liste over specifikationer HER



Vi vil arbejde på at få produktet til test.



