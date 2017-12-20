AUTHOR : Kenneth Johansen

Tredje Søndag i Advent - SLUTSPURT - Kæmpe Tweak Giveaway

Det er sidste omgang af dette års adventskonkurrence og der er åbnet for den STORE gaveæske på Tweak.dk sammen med nogle af vores mange samarbejdspartnere.

Vi er kommet meget tættere på jul, men inden vi når så langt, skal vi naturligvis have skudt gang i sidste omgang af vores adventskonkurrence, og havde fundet vinderne til sidste uges præmier.

Vinderne af sidste uges præmier er:

1. Præmien: Kent Offenbach Møller

2. Præmien: Søren H. Larsen

3. Præmien: Filip Thomsen Højbak

Tillykke til jer alle tre, og hold øje med jere mail da vi snart skriver til jer.

Se med på YouTube for meget mere, og vi kan godt love at det er værd at følge med i den sidste del, for vi åbner for den store gavepose!



For at deltage skal I springe forbi vores Gleam.io konkurrence og deltage der. Jo flere af mulighederne for at deltage I bruger, jo bedre er jeres chancer for at vinde.

3. Søndag i Advent - Tweak.dk

I puljen denne gang er:

1.Præmien:

Et GTX1080 Sea Hawk grafikkort fra MSI

Få det fulde overblik HER



Kortet har været brugt som review sample.

2.Præmien:

Et SZ170R8 bare bones system fra Shuttle

The Shuttle XPC cube Barebone SZ170R8, as the company's first model, is able to accommodate up to four 3.5 inch hard drives which makes an overall maximum capacity of up to 40TB a reality. Ideal for both home and commercial applications. Still, there's much room for expansion in the form of a M.2 SSD for PCI-E which means transfer rates of up to 2,5 GB/s making it up to four times faster as compared to current SATA-SSDs. However, this barebones platform is way more than just about storage - the SH170R8 has enough grunt under its aluminium bonnet to be a high-end gaming PC or a workstation for intensive graphics or even video applications. The mainboard sports Intel's high-performance Z170 chipset that is designed for next-gen LGA 1151 "Skylake" and "Kaby Lake" processors up to the top-end Core i7 ones of the K-Series. Additionally, large dual-slot graphics cards and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory can be fitted.



3.Præmien :

Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi system fra TP-Link

Average routers are designed to send Wi-Fi in all directions but don’t always reach every room. Range extenders improve coverage but create multiple networks for you to navigate.

Deco M5 uses several units working together to replace your router and create seamless Wi-Fi in every room. Each Deco mesh router can work independently to cover up to 1,500 sq. ft. and three units

working together deliver up to 4,500 sq. ft. of fast Wi-Fi. For even more coverage, you can use

up to 10 Deco units on a single network.



Andre præmier i puljen:

Razer Blackwidow V2 tastatur

TOURNAMENT-GRADE PRECISION

Designed specifically for gaming, Razer™ Mechanical Keyboard Switches actuate at an optimal distance, giving you speed and responsiveness like never before. Razer™ Mechanical Switches have been lauded as the new standard for all mechanical gaming keyboards since their introduction.

Læs Tweak.dk test af Razer Blackwidow V2 HER



Razer Artheris mus

PRODUCTIVITY, MEET PERFORMANCE

Optimized for both work and play, the Razer Atheris is packed with features such as industry-leading signal stability, dual-connectivity, and over 300 hours of continuous use*, all in a pocket-sized ergonomic body, focused on delivering performance and productivity.

*Battery life may vary based on connection type.

Læs vores test af Razer Artheris HER

Steel Series Apex M750 tastatur

EXPERIENCE STEELSERIES ENGINE LIGHTING

The Apex M750 combines showstopping lighting effects and crucial in-game notifications with sleek aluminum construction and durable SteelSeries QX2 mechanical switches.



Blue Lola headset

CARPE EARDRUM

Lola is a completely reimagined headphone that reveals new levels of detail in your favorite music. Everything from Lola’s revolutionary ergonomics to its massive custom drivers was designed for the true music listener. And since much of music you love was recorded with Blue microphones, we feel a special kinship with artists when it comes to delivering their music truthfully and powerfully.

Læs vores test af Blue Lola HER

Blue Snowball ICE mikrofon

PRISTINE SOUND FOR VOICE,

CONFERENCE CALLS AND SKYPE

Snowball iCE is the fastest, easiest way to get high-quality sound for recording and streaming. Powered by a custom cardioid condenser capsule, Snowball iCE delivers crystal-clear audio quality that’s light-years ahead of your built-in computer microphone. It’s even Skype certified, which guarantees great-sounding results no matter how or where you use it—at home or the office.

Læs Tweak.dk test af Blue Snowball HER

Creative Omni Wi-Fi/Bluetooth højtaler

The Creative Omni is a portable Multi-room smart speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The inbuilt Wi-Fi connectivity lets you enjoy seamless and uninterrupted music streaming with Spotify Connect amongst a variety of online music streaming services. It is equipped with voice-enabled assistant, allowing you to tap and access Siri and Google Now via Bluetooth. This splash-proof speaker can accompany you everywhere — with Bluetooth connectivity and IPX4-certified outer shell, you will never be out of music!



Creative Halo Bluetooth RGB højtaler

Enjoy a radiant convergence of sight and sound with the Creative Halo! This portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a fully programmable, infinite tunnel lightshow that can dance along to your music. It is made of a comfortable fabric, boasts up to 8 hours battery life, and also functions as a speakerphone.



Akasa Venom R10 120mm AIO køler med Apache Black blæser OG deres Vegas X7 RGB blæser

SINGLE RADIATOR LIQUID CPU COOLER KIT• Liquid cooling kit for custom fan choice

• Integrated RGB LED Lighting

• All-in-one liquid cooler design for easy installation

• High precision CNC Copper base for high efficiency heat transfer

• New low noise 4-pole pump reduces vibration

• Durable large diameter tubes provide smooth and quiet flow

Held og lykke til jer alle sammen og glædelig jul!



