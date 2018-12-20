AUTHOR : Kenneth Johansen

Tweak Julekonkurrence! - 3. søndag i Advent 2018

Vi er kommet til slutspurten i vores 2018 Advents giveaway på Tweak.dk. Denne gang skruer vi en tand mere op, og for mere end 23000 kroner præmier er på højkant.

Se med i vores video for flere detaljer, og deltag via Gleam.io linket længere nede på siden.

I sidste omgang er der mulighed for 26 vindere. Hvad I vinder afgøres af rækkefølgen i trækkes og så efter listen af præmier her:

Shuttle SZ270R9 XPC Gaming Barebone RGB LED - Læs mere HER



High-end Mini-PC with overclocking features

Powerful Shuttle XPCs have been a persuasive choice as a workstation or gaming platform for many years. The RGB LED lighting on the front of the R9 suggests that this Barebone, which has been designed specifically for gamers, delivers plenty of performance!





NZXT H500 (Sort/Rød) + NZXT Grid+ V3 - Læs mere HER



The H500 showcases the signature design of the NZXT H Series cases. The elegant all-steel construction includes the iconic cable management system to streamline building and upgrading your system.



Netgear Nighthawk X4S (AC2600 Router) - Læs mere HER

Fastest gaming performance. Unmatched processing power. Superior WiFi technology. Nighthawk® X4S AC2600 Smart WiFi Router with 160MHz, MU-MIMO and Quad Stream technology delivers WiFi to multiple devices simultaneously for faster speeds.



Cooler Master Master Keys Pro L - Læs mere HER

Elevate your game with the MasterKeys line of gaming keyboards and focus on what really matters: no-nonsense performance in a straightforward package. Get the most out of your skills and don’t get distracted by bright lights and flashing logos. Choose accuracy, precision, and performance like the pros - not flashy lights and style-over-substance fluff like the average joes.



Cooler Master MP750-L - Læs mere HER

The RGB Hard Gaming Mousepad is a vibrant, durable mousepad built for pro-level gaming. It features a low-friction surface optimized for optical and laser mice sensors. Five large rubber pads on the bottom prevent slippage during those crazy matches. Set your desk aflame with nine vibrant presets and effects so you can proudly display your colors – all at the press of a touch sensitive button.





TP-Link HS-100 Smart Plug - Læs mere HER



Remote Access – Easy setup and control from anywhere with the free Kasa app (iOS, Android).

Scheduling – Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.





Noctua 4x NF-A12x25 + 2x NA-SFMA1 - Læs mere HER samt HER

The NF-A12x25 is a highly optimised next-generation 120mm fan that integrates Noctua’s latest innovations in aerodynamic engineering in order to achieve an unprecedented level of quiet cooling performance.



Blue Yeti Nano + Blue Compass Arm - Læs mere HER samt HER

Yeti Nano is a premium USB microphone designed for broadcast-quality podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, Skype/VoIP and voiceover work.

Plantronics Gamecom 388 (x4)



Plantronics RIG 500HD (x2) - Læs mere HER

Designed to meet the demands of e-sports players and endorsed by ESL, the RIG 500HD headset delivers immersive Dolby 7.1 surround sound with high resolution audio support.



Plantronics RIG 400 - Læs mere HER

Level up to hear more detail in your game. Be heard clearly with the noise-canceling mic, control volume with inline controls, and play for hours in lightweight, cushioned comfort.



Plantronics Backbeat FIT 2100 - Læs mere HER

Tackle your toughest workouts with BackBeat FIT 2100 – ultra-stable, sweatproof and waterproof wireless sport earbuds designed with Always Aware™ eartips that allow you to hear your surroundings for safer training in any environment.



Plantronics Backbeat GO 410 - Læs mere HER

Escape with the BackBeat GO 410 wireless active noise-canceling (ANC) earbuds. Its lightweight design provides comfortable all-day listening, while dual-mode ANC makes it easy to control how much noise you tune out.

Sennheiser GPS 550 - Læs mere HER

GSP 550 til PC leverer hi-fi 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound i hi-fi, samt krystalklar kommunikation via den støjreducerende mikrofon af broadcast-kvalitet for den ultimative ekspansive lydoplevelse.



MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC (test sample) - Læs mere HER

Unlimited customization options and packed with exclusive gaming features, MSI PERFORMANCE GAMING motherboards offer the best possible gaming experience.



Corsair Dark Core RGB - Læs mere HER

The CORSAIR DARK CORE RGB SE gaming mouse uses an ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz wireless connection, Qi® wireless charging and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor for true wireless gaming.



Corsair K70 MK2 Low Profile - Læs mere HER

The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines the all-day comfort of low-profile, low travel keys, with the performance of Cherry MX mechanical keyswitches and stunning RGB lighting.



TomTom GO Essential - Læs mere HER

Nyd friheden og spændingen på vejen! Lad din navigationsenhed tage sig af vognbaneskift, vej- og trafikopdateringer samt ruteanvisninger til rastepladser og seværdigheder på vejen.



Razer Blackwidow Ultimate - Læs mere HER

When it boils down to what really matters, we seek a keyboard that’s simply: Tough. One that’s designed to take a beating, hold up during furious key-smashing, and is water and dust-resistant so it remains pristine always. It’s rugged brilliance you never knew you needed—until now.



Hall Audio HALL Connector - Læs mere HER

HALL Connector er den smarte løsning til dig, der gerne vil bevare dit eksisterende anlæg eller dine aktive højttalere og samtidig have mulighed for at afspille musik trådløst. Eksperterne er også vilde med HALL Connector, og produktet har netop fået 9 ud af 10 stjerner hos Tweak.dk Klik her for at læse hele anmeldelsen på Tweak.dk



Roccat Leadr - Læs mere HER

Med Leadr får du ydelse som med en kabeltilsluttet mus men friheden fra en trådløs mus. Det er en drønfed kombination af banebrydende trådløs teknologi og en optimeret optisk Owl-Eye-sensor, så det ikke længere er et handicap at spille med en trådløs mus.



Roccat Kone Pure - Læs mere HER

Helt som i første og andet kapitel, deltager I ved at følge Gleam linket her under.

Tweak Jul 2018 - Tredje Søndag i Advent

STOR tak til vores sponsorer:

Held og lykke til alle og glædelig jul!



