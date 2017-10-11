AUTHOR :

Udvikler viser hvordan et iOS Phishing angreb kan virke overbevisende

Udvikler viser hvordan et iOS Phishing angreb kan virke overbevisende, og potentielt kan aflurer dig dine passwodrs

En udvikler ved navn Felix Krause, har fremvist hvordan et phishing angreb mod Apples iOS, kan virke meget overbevisende, og som, hvis operationen lykkes, kan bruges til at opsamle brugerne login informationer m.v.



Ifølge Felix Krause, kan profiler med ondsindet planer, altså bruge phishing angreb mod iOS til at stjæle dit password uden din viden.

”iOS asks the user for their iTunes password for many reasons, the most common ones are recently installed iOS operating system updates, or iOS apps that are stuck during installation.

As a result, users are trained to just enter their Apple ID password whenever iOS prompts you to do so. However, those popups are not only shown on the lock screen, and the home screen, but also inside random apps, e.g. when they want to access iCloud, GameCenter or In-App-Purchases.

This could easily be abused by any app, just by showing an UIAlertController, that looks exactly like the system dialog”.



Felix viser ligeledes, hvordan du kan undgå disse former for phishing angreb.



