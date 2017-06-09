AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-09 11:06:07

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16215 gjort tilgængelig

Microsoft rasler igen med nyheds-kanonen. Denne gang i form af nyt Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16215

Microsoft byder nu inden for til et nyt Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16215, som indeholder nye tweaks, nye features og forbedringer til Windows 10.



Dona Sarkar, som er Software Engineer på Windows and Devices Group, forklarer i nedenstående tekst, hvad man kan forvente af deres nye Preview Build 16215 og Build 15222 til mobile enheder.



As you would imagine this build includes Microsoft Edge improvements, Cortana improvements, enhancements to the handwriting experience in Windows 10 as well as new Find My Pen feature, hardware keyboard improvements, reduced palm rejection and lots more.



Action Center has been redesigned based on your feedback to provide much clearer information separation and hierarchy. And the new design for Action Center also includes elements of our Fluent Design System such as acrylic! (and in case you were wondering, we’ve also added acrylic to our notification toasts!). As a reminder, you can customize the visible quick actions by going to Settings > System > Notifications & actions.



Pinned sites are back! We heard your feedback, and are in this build you can now pin a website to the taskbar from Microsoft Edge! We’ll use the site’s icon to give you quick access to your favorite sites right from the taskbar. Simply select “Pin this page to the taskbar” from the settings menu in Microsoft Edge.



Besøg deres officielle Windows Blog for yderlige informationer HER



Kilde: Microsoft



