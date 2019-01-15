AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-01-15 12:21:31

YouTube tilføjer nye gesture kontroller til deres mobile app fra næste uge

Nye tiltag på vej fra YouTube i form af flere gestikulerings funktionaliteter. YouTube understøtter allerede gestikulerings funktioner som dobbelt tapping til venstre og højre på skærmen for at spole hurtigt frem eller tilbage.

Nye tiltag på vej fra YouTube i form af flere gestikulerings funktionaliteter. YouTube understøtter allerede gestikulerings funktioner som dobbelt tapping til venstre og højre på skærmen for at spole hurtigt frem eller tilbage.

Nu omtaler en artikel fra TechCrunch, at nye gestures er på vej til deres mobile app og med release i næste uge.



De nye features giver brugerne mulighed for at skifte mellem YouTube videoer. ”a swipe to the left will bring users to the next recommended video, while swiping to the right will bring users back to the previous video”



Citat fra TechCrunch:



”YouTube is updating its mobile app to make it easier to navigate through videos. The company announced it will this week roll out a new horizontal swiping gesture that lets you move forward and backward through the videos you’re watching. Swiping forward takes you to the next recommended video, while swiping back will take you to the last video you watched.



The video will also resume where you left off, in that case, says YouTube”



Læs hele atiklen HER

Billede & Kilde

YouTube, TechCrunch



