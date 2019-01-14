AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-01-14 15:27:07

AOC AGON 144 Hz FreeSync og 165 Hz G-Sync skærme introduceret

Hardware og skærmproducenten AOC har dagsdato introduceret to nye gaming skærme i form af curved AG273QCG Nvidia G-SYNC og AG273QCX AMD FreeSync 2 HDR.

Hardware og skærmproducenten AOC har dagsdato introduceret to nye gaming skærme i form af curved AG273QCG Nvidia G-SYNC og AG273QCX AMD FreeSync 2 HDR.

Denne tredje generation af AGON monitors, er blevet re-designet i 2019 klæder, og bliver officielt lanceret i indeværende måned.



AG273QCX og AG273QCG gaming displays, kommer med priser på €699 og €799 henholdsvis.

AOC fortæller selv:



The 27″ (68.6 cm) AG273QCG is equipped with a curved (1800R) TN panel in QHD resolution (2560×1440), supports Nvidia G-SYNC and a higher refresh rate of a whopping 165 Hz and a 1 ms response time. Users of supported Nvidia GPUs could enable G-SYNC to eliminate tearing and stuttering and match the monitor’s refresh rate to their GPU’s framerate. The high brightness of 400 nits makes sure the monitor is usable even in brightly lit rooms. Two built-in 2W speakers with DTS complete the whole audio-visual package.”

Features and specifications of both include :

– AOC Game Color, where users can adjust the colour saturation for better grey levels and picture detail,

– AOC Game Modes, with specific improvements aimed at different game genres and 3 user customisable profiles,

– AOC Shadow Control, to adjust shadow levels for seeing dark areas better without affecting rest of the screen,

– AOC Dial Point, an aiming indicator in the centre of the screen, helping users aim accurately in shooter games,

– FPS Frame Counter, an overlay showing the current frames per second,

– Flicker Free Technology, for reducing eye discomfort and fatigue for extended gaming sessions

– Updated OSD with a fresh, modern look and an accompanying software-based OSD (G-Menu) for even more customisation.

“The 27″ (68.6 cm) HDR (High Dynamic Range) monitor AG273QCX on the other hand is equipped with similarly curved (1800R) VA panel in QHD resolution with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Thanks to the high brightness of 400 nits, the display supports the HDR standard VESA DisplayHDR 400. To accompany HDR, it also boasts AMD FreeSync 2 HDR to mitigate input lag caused by HDR’s tone mapping, and to force Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) as well as to get rid of tearing and stuttering. The VA panel’s 3000:1 static contrast ratio and 90% DCI-P3 gamut coverage bring visuals to life with deep blacks and vibrant colours, while offering wide viewing angles of 178°/178°. A high responsiveness is guaranteed with the 1 ms response time, which is achieved by a strobe technique. The 2 x 5W speakers on the AG273QCX are also DTS-compliant.”

Billede & Kilde

AOC



