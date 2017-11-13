AUTHOR :

ASUS ROG Strix XG32VQ 32 tommer buet gaming skærm lanceret

ASUS melder en ny 32 tummer buet gaming monitor klar i form af ASUS ROG Strix XG32VQ, som iflg. ASUS, er designet for at skabe den perfekte gaming oplevelse og billede kvalitet.

ROG Strix XG32VQ frister med en 144Hz refresh rate samt Adaptive-Sync via FreeSync, som dermed optimerer forholdet for at slippe udenom blandt andet tearing, når du spiller computerspil.

Af andre fede features på ASUS ROG Strix XG32VQ finder vi ASUS Aura Sync lighting, DisplayPort 1.2, mini-DisplayPort 1.2, og HDMI 1.4a.



The 32-inch panel of ROG Strix XG32VQ delivers stunning visuals from all angles, thanks to an 1800R curvature that ensures every point is equidistant to your eyes. This contributes to a greater viewing comfort – even during marathon gaming sessions – and lets you enjoy wide viewing angles with less distortion and color shift, whether on games, movies, or anything else! ROG Strix XG32VQ has a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring that even fast-paced games played at the highest visual settings look buttery-smooth and completely lag-free. Get the upper hand in first-person-shooters, racing, real-time strategy, and sports titles. ROG Strix XG32VQ has a 125% sRGB color gamut for a wider range of lifelike, vibrant colors. Let your screen come to life whenever you play real-time strategy and role-playing games.



Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™) technology delivers the smoothest, fastest, and most breathtaking gaming visuals imaginable by eliminating screen tearing and choppy frame rates, and by minimizing display stutter and input lag. ROG Strix XG32VQ gives you seamless, lag-free visuals when playing the latest fast-paced first-person-shooters, sports, or action-adventure games.



Vi har ikke kunne finde priser eller informationer om tilgængelighed på ASUS ROG Strix XG32VQ.

