ASUS ROG Strix XG35VQ 21:9, UWQHD FreeSync gamer skærm lanceret

Den nye ASUS gamer skærm, kan meget vel ende under juletræet hos mange eSports udøvere, eller andre med hang til fede computerskærme. ASUS har løftet sløret for deres nye buet gaming monitor på hele 35 tommer. Ud over den fysiske eye candy, er ROG Strix XG35VQ designet med en 100Hz rapid refresh rate med en UWQHD opløsning på 3440 x 1440 pixels.

ASUS ROG Strix XG35VQ 21:9 prissættes til $1056, og understøtter FreeSync, 100 Hz og 4 ms respondtid, og ASUS har især haft fokus på at reducere ghosting for at levere det optimale billede under afvikling af spil. Af porte finder vi 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4 og 1x DisplayPort 1.2.



ASUS skriver selv:



ROG Strix XG35VQ is a 35-inch WQHD curved monitor that wholly immerses you in the action. Its advanced features and design make it the perfect ally for any gaming adventure! Strix XG35VQ is the largest gaming monitor of the ROG family. Its impressive curved display features a 100Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync) technology, for extremely fluid gameplay without tearing and stuttering. It also includes integrated ASUS Aura Sync lighting that allows for seamless synchronization with other Aura-enabled components and peripherals, adding personality to your gaming setup.



The days of frustrating lag when playing fast-paced games are gone: With an incredible 100Hz refresh rate, ROG Strix XG35VQ gives you the upper hand in first-person-shooters, racers, real-time strategy, role-playing, and sports titles. ROG Strix XG35VQ maximizes your field of vision with a large 35-inch display and an 1800R curvature which ensures that every point is equidistant to your eyes. Thanks to its size and shape, you’ll experience greater immersion and viewing comfort – even during marathon gaming sessions. Enjoy wide viewing angles with less distortion and color shift, and get better visuals for games, movies, or anything else!



