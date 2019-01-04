AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-01-04 08:55:14

CES 2019: Ny Samsung CRG9 49 tommer 4K curved gaming monitor præsenteret

Samsung har løftet sløret for en ny 49 tommer 4K curved gaming monitor, Samsung CRG9, plus en ny 32 tommer curved gaming monitor, Samsung URC59C. Annonceringen kommer forud for CES 2019, så skydes i gang om få dage.



Producentens egen præsentation lyder som følgende:



”The CRG9 is the world’s first high-resolution super ultra-wide gaming monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate with a fast 4ms response time on a 49-inch display that minimizes image lag and motion blur to effortlessly keep up with fast-paced games. Built for a superior gaming experience, the monitor also features AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR technology to reduce stutter, screen tearing and input latency to ensure the best possible frame rate and smoothest gaming experience.



Content truly comes alive on the CRG9, with dual QHD resolution (5120×1440) and HDR10 with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, providing superfine detail in the brightest and the darkest parts of an image. HDR10 delivers outstanding local dimming, and high-contrast HDR offers advanced spectacular highlights not available in non-HDR monitors. The monitor also leverages Samsung’s revolutionary Quantum dot technology for an exceptionally wide range of accurate color reproduction, and a 1,800mm screen curvature and an ultra-wide field of view for complete visibility”



Priser og forventet lancering er ukendt på nuværende tidspunkt.



