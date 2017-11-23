AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-23 09:46:37

MSI melder MSI Optix MAG24C klar til handlen.

MSI melder sig ind på scenen for gamer skærme med en ny buet Optix MAG24C gamer monitor på 24 tommer op 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh-rate, og 1 ms (GTG) response-time.

MSI melder sig ind på scenen for gamer skærme med en ny buet Optix MAG24C gamer monitor på 24 tommer op 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh-rate, og 1 ms (GTG) response-time.



Af andre specifikationer finder vi et VA (vertical-alignment) skærmpanel med 1800R curvature, betragtningsvinkel på 178°/178°, 110% sRGB, 250 cd/m² maximum brightness, og en statisk kontrast ratio på 3,000:1.



MSI skriver følgende:



Bring you’re A-game with the Optix MAG24C curved gaming monitor. Equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time VA panel, the Optix MAG24C will help you see your opponents and aim with ease. Built with Adaptive Sync technology, the MAG24C can match the display’s refresh rate with your GPU for ultra-smooth gameplay. Make sure you can hit your mark with all the latest technologies built-in the MSI Curved Gaming monitors for competitive play. With a super narrow bezel, enjoy the best immersion possible in the latest games with a multi-monitor 180 degree setup. Enjoy better continuity between screens while playing games, working, or general computing.



MSI gaming monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of 1800R, which is the most comfortable and suitable for a wide range of applications from general computing to gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making you feel more connected to the entire experience. MSI gaming monitors are equipped with a 144hz refresh rate + 1ms response time VA LED panel which has the most benefit in fast moving game genres such as first person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy, and sports. These type of games require very fast and precise movements, which an ultra-high refresh rate and fast response time monitor will put you ahead of your competition.



Vi har ikke fundet priser eller tilgængelighed på MSI Optix MAG24C.



Se et udvalg af test af skærme HER



