AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-03-09 09:46:25

NVIDIA’s nye 65 tommer 4K G-Sync HDR 144Hz gaming skærme kommer med heftigt prisskilt

Du skal grave dybt i lommeulden for at komme i nærheden af NVIDIA’s nye 65 tommer 4K G-Sync HDR 144Hz gaming skærme.



NVIDIA har netop udgivet deres nyeste Big Format Gaming Displays. Disse skærme er på ikke mindre end 65 tommer, og tilbyder 4K opløsninger, understøtter HDR og NVIDIAs G-Sync-teknologi, har opdateringshastigheder på op til 144Hz og 4ms responstid. Ups, vi glemte lige prisen på $ 4999 eller rundt regnet 33.000 danske kroner plus diverse.



NVIDIA’s Big Format Gaming Displays er VESA certificeret DisplayHDR 1000 med lystæthed på 1000 nits, og kommer ifølge NVIDIA med højest mulige certificeringsniveau for en HDR skærm.

Hightlighs for NVIDIA’s nye 65 tommer 4K G-Sync HDR 144Hz gaming skærme:



VESA Certified Display HDR 1,000 – VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 with 1,000 nits peak luminance provides vivid, colorful, and high contrast visuals as well as the highest level of certification for an HDR display available today



GAME WITHOUT GHOSTING – Rapid refresh rate up to 144Hz and 4ms response time with NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR lets you experience striking quality exactly as the developer intended. NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR tandems with a GeForce graphics card to eliminate screen tearing, flickering, ghosting, and stuttering to give you seamless gameplay



CUTTING-EDGE VISUALS – 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) brings jaw-dropping quality to a massive 65-inch diagonal monitor equipped with VESA mounting, 400mm x 400mm. MVA Panel lets you play at any angle without losing image quality



CINEMATIC COLOR – 95% DCI-P3 color gamut produces alluring color saturation while full-array 384-zone direct backlighting illuminates OMEN X Emperium 65 for deep color contrast—the same color space used in digital cinemas



ALL-IN-ONE ENTERTAINMENT – NVIDIA Shield empowers you to stream your favorite movies and shows in brilliant 4K UHD resolution for an ultimate entertainment powerhouse

UNPARALLELED RESPONSIVENESS – Ultra-Low Latency that rivals the accuracy and speed of e-sport monitors to give you a serious advantage over your competition

PULSE-POUNDING SOUND – An epic 3-stereo amp with 120 watt sound bar and LOFAR technology delivers a dynamic range of sound. Pick up on subtle footsteps and booming explosions without the need for an external subwoofer

CUSTOMIZABLE AMBIENT LIGHTING – Customizable ambient bias-lighting adds dramatic atmosphere while you game and allows you to play immersed in the dark without getting sore eyes. A Screen Glow feature samples the most prominent colors shown on screen and mimics the color tones to deliver a perfect viewing environment

MASSIVE PORT SELECTION – No more using your phone’s flashlight while trying to find the correct port. With proximity lighting, a sensor detects your hand and automatically lights up the port selection. Make your entertainment customizable with a diverse range of port selections: 3 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 DisplayPort, 1 PC Port, 1 SPDIF, 3.5mm

Kilde & Billeder

NVIDIA



