AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-03-28 07:43:25

Nu kan du købe Dells nye 8K UltraSharp Monitor

Leder du efter en ny skærm, og har du budgettet til det, så er det nu muligt at købe Dells nye 32

Allerede fra årets start fremviste Dell deres nye 8K UltraSharp 32” monitor under CES, og nu er PC-skærmen mulig at købe til en pris på 5000USD. Til gengæld får man så også en skærm i stand til at håndtere 7680 x 4320 pixels, 100% AdobeRGB, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 98% DCI-P3 og en pixel density på 280ppi. Så der er uden tvivl lagt op til en super monitor fra Dell.



Med på vej sender Dell følgende lovprisende ord:



• Extraordinary color depth: Enjoy a tremendous level of detail that only the depth of 1.07 billion colors (that’s 64 times more color depth than standard monitors) could provide. Even in dark areas, you’ll see better color gradation and precision in more shades.



• Fine-tune with precision: Customize color parameters to your preference using the Custom Color mode, the SDK3 or the optional X-rite iDisplay Pro colorimeter4.



• Accurate color, out of the box: Your monitor is calibrated on AdobeRGB and sRGB to an accuracy of Delta-E < 2. An included factory calibration report gives you the confidence that colors will be impressively accurate right from the start.



• Unprecedented realism: The world’s first 31.5″ 8K monitor with Dell PremierColor is designed to impress with accurate colors and smooth gradation to create images so realistic, you don’t see pixels.



• Details shine: See the most detailed visuals ever on a 31.5″ monitor. With an outstanding 33.2 million pixel resolution and a high pixel density of 280ppi, you’ll not miss a single detail.



• Crafted to perfection: Modern aluminum and refined finishing create a modern and elegant design.



• Virtually borderless: With Dell’s InfinityEdge, you’ll enjoy every detail of on-screen beauty without

boundaries. An expansive, edge-to-edge viewing experience on one of the first virtually borderless 31.5″ monitors ensures that you’ll be absorbed in the visuals, not distracted by the frame.

• Easy on the eyes: This TUV5 Certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with ComfortView, a feature that filters out harmful blue light emissions to optimize eye comfort.



