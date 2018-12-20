AUTHOR :

Nye NEC 65 tommers professional 4K UHD skærme annonceret

Alt skal efterhånden være stort, og NEC melder sig ind i kampen i stort format med annonceringen af en nye 65 tommers Professional 4K UHD, C651Q og V654Q, large-format 4K UHD skærme.

Deres nye C og V Series byder blandt andet på anti-reflective high haze coating, full external control samt mulighed for internetopkobling.

NEC fortæller:

”Offering versatility to users both displays can be used in either landscape and portrait orientation and include an OPS and the SOC Powered by Raspberry Pi slots for modular expansion, signage, presentations and display options”

“With our new C and V Series displays, we’ve listened to customer feedback and designed the best commercial-grade, 65-inch UHD displays on the market today,” said Ben Hardy, Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “Both products are essentially non-glare, with the most effective high haze coating in its class, full-metal construction, and the proprietary SpectraView Engine technology that allows customers to have complete color control across the panel – all in a thinner, lighter and much more aesthetically focused design.”

Af high-lightet features finder vi:

– 24/7 runtimes

– Advanced connectivity, including three HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2 connections, plus one DisplayPort out powers a 60 Hz signal for UHD performance via a single cable

– Wake On Input-Signal with custom input detect functionality

– Integrated Ambient light sensor

– Integrated Media Player via USB or SD Card

– IR and button lock functionality

– Full scheduler functionality, including holiday mode

– Full metal chassis and convenient carrying handles for easier installation

Priser og tilgængelighed er stadig ukendt.

