2017-09-29

Nye billeder af Samsung CHG90 QLED gamer skærmen dukket op

Nye billeder af Samsung CHG90 QLED gamer skærmen dukket op, som ifølge Samsung, er den gamer skærm på markedet med det bredest design

Den nye Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming monitor, blev officielt annoncet i sidste måned, som værende den største/bredeste gamer skærm på markedet med dens 49” og en opløsning på 3840 x 1080.



Nu er der dukket flere billeder op af Samsung CHG90 QLED, som giver et bedre indtryk af den nye gamer monitor, og hvor bred den er!



The CHG90’s seamless design extends well beyond its immersive screen. The monitor connects with a single display cable and a power cord, which means setup is simple, and also makes it easier to maintain a clean and uncluttered desk or workspace.



The CHG90 also features a variety of ports, including two HDMI inputs, a display port and a Mini DisplayPort, that allow users to conveniently connect an array of peripheral devices to the monitor itself, rather than plugging them into their computer. The adjustable-height stand is another convenient feature that tilts and swivels to offer users precision control over their display’s orientation, enhancing comfort during use.



Du kan læse mere om Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming skærmen HER



