PUBLISHED : 2018-02-07 14:04:38

Samsung 3D Cinema LED displayet fremvist på Integrated Systems Europe 2018

Samsung har sat den nye 3D version af deres Samsung 3D Cinema LED display på dagsordenen på Integrated Systems Europe 2018, som blandt andet byder på 4K opløsning.

I samme omgang har Samsung frigivet en video, der tager os en tur med bag om konceptet.



Samsung skriver:



“The existing 3D cinemas had to compromise between brightness and resolution. The screen is dark as if the viewers are wearing sunglasses in the theater. The brightness is already halved, and with the 3D glasses that audience must wear, it becomes a one-third level compared to other 2D films. The resolution is halved too. It is inevitable as the videos for the left and right eye are overlapped and reflected.”



Du kan læse mere om Samsung 3D Cinema LED skærmen HER



