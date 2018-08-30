AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-30 10:11:23

Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV annonceret på IFA

Samtidig med LG fremviser verdens første 88 tommer 8K OLED TV, så kommer en lignende nyhed fra Samsung. Producenten har annonceret Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV på IFA – et TV i stand bydende på 8K AI opskalering ifølge Samsung.

Q900R QLED 8K TV udbydes i forskellige størrelser: 65 tommer, 75 tommer, 82 tommer samt en 85 tommer version, og ens for alle er lancering i slutningen af september.



Samsung fortæller:



“At Samsung, we’ve worked tirelessly over the years to move the industry forward when it comes to premium picture quality, and the introduction of our QLED 8K with 8K AI Upscaling is an integral component as we look to the future of displays,” said Jongsuk Chu, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re thrilled to introduce the Q900R to consumers and are confident that they will experience nothing short of brilliance in color, clarity and sound on our new 8K-capable models”



”To achieve 8K-quality images, the Samsung Q900R features Real 8K Resolution capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness – a standard met by most film studios. This feature allows TV to produce four times more pixels than a 4K UHD TV and 16 times more pixels than a full HD TV. Q HDR 8K powered by HDR (High Dynamic Range) 10+ technology which optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and produces pristine colors and images is also incorporated”



Prisen på Q900R QLED 8K er stadig ukendt.



Læs mere HER



Image credit: Samsung



