Samsungs QLED gaming skærm tildeles et DisplayHDR certifikat

Den nye Samsung QLED gaming monitor, er uden tvivl en af de fedeste gamer skærme på markedet på nuværende tidspunkt. Samsung CHG90 er på ikke mindre end 49 tommer, og byder på en 3840 x 1080 pixels, som sætter fuld smæk på detaljegraden i dine spil, hvis din PC kan følge med.

Med på vejen har Samsung CHG90 fået tildelt en DisplayHDR 600 award af VESA, som gør CHG90 til den eneste gamer skærm med denne flotte tildeling.

Up until recently, there had been no standard specification for the HDR performance of PC monitors and laptop computer displays. But earlier this year, VESA, an international non-profit that sets and supports industry-wide interface standards for displays, established the DisplayHDR™ standard. The fully open standard specifies HDR quality, including luminance, color gamut, bit depth and rise time. It consists of three levels (DisplayHDR™ 400, 600, 1000); specifically, the DisplayHDR™ 600 tier indicates that HDR content can be enjoyed in bright indoor lighting conditions.

When granting DisplayHDR™ 600 certification to the CHG90, VESA cited the monitor’s use of HDR to elevate contrast ratio (3,000:1), color accuracy and overall presentation vibrancy as an industry standard-setter. The certification further validates the CHG90’s ability to provide the optimal gaming and entertainment viewing environment, but is just the latest in a series of recent accolades for the monitor.

Du kan læse mere om den nye Samsung GHG90 gaming monitor via Samsung




