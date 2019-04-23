AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-04-23 14:28:12

Sony nye 98 tommer 8K TV koster knap en halv million

Er hardware budgettet spændt til bristepunktet, og mangler du et ny TV til herreværelset, så har Sony det oplagte bud.

Er hardware budgettet spændt til bristepunktet, og mangler du et ny TV til herreværelset, så har Sony det oplagte bud.



Det nye vanvids TV, Master Series Z9G, kan også erhverves i en 80 tommer version. Her er prisskiltet ”kun” 85.000 kroner.



Sony forventes at lancere den nye Master Series i juni 2019 under Computex 2019, og selvsamme serie, vil også tilbyde mere prisoverkommelige 4K tv i form af Master Series A9G OLED med priser fra $ 3.500 for 55-tommers versionen eller $ 8.000 for 77 tommers versionen. Over 8 millioner selvlysende pixels er "præcist og individuelt styret" af Sonys egen X1 Ultimate billedprocessor.



- 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP (tilgængelig i maj)

- 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $4,499.99 MSRP (tilgængelig i maj)

- 77″ Class (76.7″ diagonal): $7,999.99 MSRP (tilgængelig i juni)



Sony fortæller selv:



“In addition to the processor, the A9G has Pixel Contrast Booster for more colour and contrast in bright areas. As a result, the A9G provides premium picture quality showing images and colours as they truly are, and as the creator intended. The MASTER Series A9G also features Netflix Calibrated Mode1 and IMAX Enhanced with DTS audio to further ensure that content is delivered as intended and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Complementing the picture with an immersive sound experience, Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology creates sound from the entire screen, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony. Additionally, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will launch in the A9G series later this year.”



“Sony MASTER Series Z9G 8K HDR TV: To better meet consumer demand for larger TVs, Sony is introducing extra resolution with its first consumer 8K television in the Z9G TV, exclusively powered by our acclaimed X1 Ultimate processor. Optimised to handle the 33 million pixels of 8K, this processor plays a vital role in delivering the high-quality picture in the MASTER Series family. The Picture Processor X1 Ultimate has a unique algorithm specially developed for 8K that can detect and analyse each object in the picture. Coupled with new intelligent technologies like Backlight Master Drive with full-array local dimming, and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, the Z9G’s super-large picture is matched with exceptional detail and accuracy for a stunning 8K viewing experience. Additionally, the Z9G series will have support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year.”



- 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $12,999.99 MSRP (tilgængelig i juni)

- 98″ Class (97.5″ diagonal): $69,999.99 MSRP (tilgængelig i juni)

Kilde & Billeder

Sony



