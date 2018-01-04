AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-01-04 15:56:39

Bliv serviceret af LG CLOi robotter

Vil du gerne spare gåturen hen til barskabet, så kommer LG til redning. LG har annonceret tre nye CLOi robotter, som dermed sluses ind i deres CLOi serie.

Vil du gerne spare gåturen hen til barskabet, så kommer LG til redning. LG har annonceret tre nye CLOi robotter, som dermed sluses ind i deres CLOi serie. Denne gang inkluderer LG en serverings-robot, som kan sørge for du ikke løber tør for lækre drinks.

Næste skud i CLOi lanceringen omhandler Porter Robot, som er udvikler for at kunne bære dine kufferter rundt på hotellet eller i lufthavnen. Sidste familiemedlem er en Shopping Cart robot, hvis opgave bliver at varetage opgaven som indkøbsvogn i supermarkedet.

LG skriver:

All part of LG’s new CLOi (pronounced KLOH-ee) robot brand, the Serving Robot, Porter Robot and Shopping Cart Robot follow in the footsteps of the Airport Guide Robot and the Airport Cleaning Robot that recently completed successful trial runs at Korea’s Incheon International Airport. The Lawn Mowing Robot and the affable Hub Robot, which recently participated in a trial at one of Korea’s largest financial institutions providing information and servicing customers at the bank’s branches, are also part of the CLOi family.

The purpose of the Serving Robot is to deliver meals and drinks to guests and customers at hotels and airport lounges quickly and efficiently. The robot can deliver food or refreshments around the clock and with its built-in sliding tray, present the tray to the customer for easy removal. Once the delivery is confirmed, the Serving Robot makes its way back on its own.

Du kan læse mere om de nye CLOi robotter via LG



