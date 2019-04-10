AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-04-10 10:27:58

Canon EOS 250D DSLR officielt annonceret

Canon har udvidet kamera familien med et nyt DLSR product. Denne gang handler det om et nyt Canon EOS 250D, som er designet med en stor 24.1 Megapixel Dual Pixel CMOS APS-C sensor.

Canon EOS 250D er i stand til at optage 4K video, og på menuen finder vi også Canons nyeste image processor, DIGIC 8.



Canon fortæller:



Straightforward handling in a lightweight and manageable body, the EOS 250D enables the whole family to enjoy capturing life’s experiences, whenever, wherever. The guided user interface makes this effortless from the moment the camera is switched on, with on-screen hints and tips to ensure everyone is getting the most out of the camera. It is also easy for users to capture their experiences in imaginative ways with Canon’s Creative Assist feature, a suite of effects, filters and colour adjustment tools to apply to photographs when composing an image or after it has been taken.



Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor supports a variety of improvements in Live View autofocus precision and Eye AF, Auto Lighting Optimizer, Digital Lens Optimizer and Highlight Tone Priority for sharp high-resolution images ready to share straight from the camera. The 24.1 Megapixel sensor performs well in low-light and facilitates a shallow depth of field, adding beautiful background bokeh to treasured family portraits. The camera’s cutting-edge technology combined with its ease of use, makes the EOS 250D the perfect DSLR for those wanting to capture precious family moments so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.



Du kan finde flere informationer om det nye Canon EOS 250D HER.



Canon EOS 250D kommer i handler i UK og Danmark fra 25 april. Kamerahuset prissættes til £529 og inklusiv 18-55mm linse, hæves prisen til £599.



