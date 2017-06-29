AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-29 12:41:59

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR klar til at friste i butikkerne

Foto-nørder og andet godtfolk, vil glædes over nyeste release fra Canon lydende på et helt nyt Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR kamera. Prisen vil måske afskrække nogle, men retur får du også et super lækkert kamera

Canon løfter sløret for deres nyeste DSLR kamera, Canon EOS 6D Mark II, og der er virkelig kælet for de mindste detaljer og high-end features.



Canon EOS 6D Mark II er udstyret med en 26.2 megapixel CMOS sensor, LCD touchscreen og mange andre super fede features, der næsten står i kø for at tiltrække opmærksomheden.



Canon skriver:



EOS 6D Mark II’s new 26.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor offers users of Canon’s current EOS 6D, and APC-S sensor EOS DSLRs, unrivalled image quality and improved performance. Its high dynamic range ensures exceptional exposure latitude allowing users to push their boundaries when shooting in bright light conditions. The improved ISO 40,000, expanding to ISO 102,400, allows flexibility so documentary photographers can snap scenes with the confidence that details will be retained even in the darkest nights. Combined with the latest DIGIC 7 processor EOS 6D Mark II’s technology creates high quality files straight from the camera. Whether you’re shooting a starry night in your garden or even the Northern Lights, users have the command to ‘wow’ and expand their portfolio in new, exciting ways.



With EOS 6D Mark II users can command greater control over their creative vision thanks to the 45 point AF system, which can be customised and allows more precise tracking. The upgrade to EOS 6D Mark II gives users the possibility to capture difficult scenarios with fast, spontaneous action such as the bride and groom walking down a confetti filled aisle. Alongside DIGIC 7’s image processing advancements, EOS 6D Mark II can predict the movement of a subject across the frame and respond rapidly. When combined with the 6.5 fps, EOS 6D Mark II opens a whole new range of possibilities. EOS 6D Mark II’s new AF system retains the ability to accurately lock onto subjects even in the lowest lighting, perfect for portraits in diminishing ambient lights.



Prisen på det nye Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR starer på £1,999.99 udelukkende for kamerahuset, og £2,379.99 inkluderet med et EF 24-105 STM kit.

Kilde: Canon



