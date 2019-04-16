AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-04-16 16:02:03

Game of Thrones inspireret Drage lamper

Med sidste sæson af Game of Thrones igang, hvilken bedre måde finder fans af serien af slå tiden ihjel med mellem episoderne end at bygge dit helt egne Game of Thrones inspireret Dragon lamper.

Med sidste sæson af Game of Thrones igang, hvilken bedre måde finder fans af serien af slå tiden ihjel med mellem episoderne end at bygge dit helt egne Game of Thrones inspireret Dragon lamper.

Kreatøren bag, er 3Demon-3Dprint, og dragelampen kan skaleres for at passe den til din egen 3D-printer.



Tjek nedenstående time-lapse video for at se lampens udformning komme til udfoldelse fra filamentet.

Kilde: 3Demon's 3D modeling



– You can print the flame from crystal clear color. Then print second TOP part of the flame at 70% scale using the vase mode in another color. Play with colors and make sure you share your results with us here! (FB group) Its also a cheap way to have multicolor lamp with simple white light as the smaller flame need just few grams of material.

– If you happen to break the flame at the top, dont worry dragon still holds fine ( experience).

– For the first dragon, I’ve heated the needle and just put it through the flame and then heated the other end of the needle and stick it through dragons throat to be sure he doesn’t fall. They call me dragonslayer since then. All the other dragons are just fine hanging there.



Kilde & Billeder

Instructables







