AUTHOR : Lars
PUBLISHED : 2017-09-18 15:38:39

GoPro Hero 6 Black kan optage i 4K Ultra HD ved 60fps


Er du en rendyrker action mand, og gerne vil forevige dine hektiske oplevelser i 4K, så bør du måske vente på lanceringen af GoPro Hero 6 Black.

Bag de første lækkede informationer om GoPro Hero 6 Black, er Best Buy, og nu kravler den officielle release dato også nærmere, så vi kan få løftet sløret for GoPro Hero 6 Black, der skulle være i stand til at optage i 4K Ultra HD ved 60fps.


Release datoen for GoPro Hero 6 Black er ved indeværende måneds udgang, 28 september 2017. De faktuelle data på GoPro Hero 6 Black, står stadig meget hen i det uvisse, men det forventes vi bliver præsenteret for et GoPro Hero 6 Black, som er i stand til at optage 4K Ultra HD video @ frames per second pga. integrerede 12 megapixel sensor.


Her er hvad vi rent faktisk ved


– There will be only one Hero 6 (Black) camera announced.
– All accessories from the Hero 5 Black will fit the new Hero 6 model (same size, same battery – the Hero 6 design is identical to the Hero 5).
– 4K60, 1080p240, 1440p120 video recording capabilities.
– The Hero 5 Black and Hero 5 Session will still be available. The new Hero 6 Black will be more expensive.
– Probably there will be no price reduction on the Hero 5 Black this year (currently $399).
– The Hero 4 Session is going to be discontinued soon (already discontinued in some stores).
– There will be a new underwater-stick with a quick-release plate similar to the GoPro El Grande.
– There will be a price reduction on the 3-way grip and on the El Grande pole.
– There is a small chance that the GoPro HERO 6 camera will be available in different colors.
– The official launch is confirmed for September 28th.


Så snart vi har flere informationer at dele, så brygger vi endnu en nyhed til jer.

 


