Lifesize LEGO Batmobile på nørdens ønskeseddel, om ikke andet, kan du drømme sig til det. Her har nørden taget det skridt mange andre Lego fans kun drømmer om

Har du ingen ønsker til jul, og er du bidt af en gal Lego-myg, så har vi spottet en must have gadget.

En Lifesize LEGO Batmobile, som tydeligvis finder inspiration fra LEGO Batman filmen, er bygget i en full size version, som rent faktisk virker!



Nedenstående video giver et indblik i byggeriet, som er skabt af Haunted Spider, som tilmed viser step-by-stepi produktionen.

So the LEGO Batman movie came out this year. My son has been dressed up like Batman for the last 6 months since the movie. I wanted to create a batmobile that was big enough for him to look proportionate to it. I set out to create at 1′ from 1″ scale from the LEGO model of the Batmobile Speedwagon from the movie. Oddly enough, when I asked my son what he wanted to be for Halloween as he is sitting in the batmobile, he says Iron Man. Kids……

Below is the final results of my build with as many details as I remembered to photograph, and it is very picture heavy.



The build will be used this year for Halloween. First at East Harbor State Park for the Family Friendly Halloween campout which was on September 28 – October 1, and then be transported back to my yard for the rest of October. Following Halloween, I have to find a place to store this beast of a build. It ended up 12 feet long, 6 feet wide, and 6 feet tall at the tip of the wings.

I have to say thanks to my wife for putting up with me during the build. She took care of our two little ones while I was working many hours in evenings and on weekends. She is the best and I couldn’t build without her. I am entering this into the Halloween contest so if you find it fun, please vote for me. If you find something else fun, vote for that. Great competition is what makes a contest awesome.



