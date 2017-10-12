AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-12 11:06:56

Oculus Go VR headsettet introduceret af Oculus til $199

Oculus Go VR headsettet introduceret af Oculus til $199, og en forventet lancering i starten af 2018.

Oculus VR har netop annonceret et helt ny stand-alone virtual reality headset i form af Oculus Go, som er klar på markedet i starten af 2018. Prisen sættes denne gang til $199.



Forudbestillingen er stadig ikke åbnet, men på nuværende tidspunkt, kan du registrerer din interesse via deres officielle website via linket nederst.



Modsat Oculus Rift, kræver Oculus Go hverken PC eller trådløs forbindelse til anden hardware.



The design once again incorporates breathable fabrics and adjustable straps similar to that on the Rift offering a “super lightweight design”, together with the “best lenses” currently available from Oculus.

Sammen med Oculus Go VR headsettet, kommer en mini controller, som kan benyttes i spil, se 360-graders video, eller interagere med sociale VR apps.



Oculus has created “next-generation optics”, for the GO designed to provide better clarity, reduced glare, and yet offer the same field of vision as the Rift. The displays are WQHD (2560×1440) fast-switch LCD, with a higher pixel fill factor than OLED, providing users with extra clarity and reducing the notorious screen-door effect you sometimes encounter while engaging in virtual reality.



Oculus is also included integrated spatial audio with the drivers built directly into the headset, removing the need to use headphones if preferred, although Oculus has also added a 3.5 mm jack for separate headphones to be connected if desired.



Vi har ikke kunnet opsnuse informationer om hardware i Oculus Go VR headsettet.



