AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-12 12:49:04

Oculus Rift VR for prisreduktion efter release af Oculus Go

Oculus Rift VR for prisreduktion efter release af Oculus Go stand-alone virtual reality headset, og kan nu handles til 399 dollars

I forbindelse med annonceringen af det nye Oculus Go stand-alone virtual reality headset, har producenten bag, valgt at sætte prisen ned på deres Oculus Rift VR headset til $399 – uden tvivl som et resultatet af den nye lancering. Alt tyder på prisen fremover bliver fast for Oculus Rift VR headsettet. Prisen for deres Touch kontrollers er $99, hvor prisen tidligere var $200.



Rift is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Whether you’re stepping into your favourite game, watching an immersive VR film, jumping to a destination on the other side of the world or just spending time with friends in VR, you’ll feel like you’re really there.



Rift’s advanced display technology combined with its precise, low-latency constellation tracking system enables the sensation of presence – the feeling as though you’re actually there. The magic of presence changes everything. You’ve never experienced immersion like this. Natural gestures and movement. Before you even pick up a pair of Touch controllers, you know how to use them. Intuitive actions in VR feel as natural as using your real hands.



From the moment you pick up Rift, you’ll feel and see the attention to detail that has gone into its design and construction. Customisable, comfortable, adaptable and beautiful, Rift is technology and design as remarkable as the experiences it enables.



