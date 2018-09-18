AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-18 10:43:55

Withings melder ny Steel HR Sport smartwatch klar

Fitness gadget producenten Withings, melder ankomst af Withings Steel HR Sport. Et udspil der kommer kort tid efter Nokia opkøbte producenten.

Fitness gadget producenten Withings, melder ankomst af Withings Steel HR Sport. Et udspil der kommer kort tid efter Nokia opkøbte producenten.



Withings Steel HR Sport bygges med features henvendt til segmentet inden for sport, og her finder vi blandt andet pulsmåling, multipart tracking, GPS, fitness level monitoring, søvnanalyse, smart notificationer samt en 24/7 aktivitetstracker.



Deres nye Steel HR Sport smartwatch er i stand til at holde strøm op til 25 dage, og mulighed for at forlænge med yderlige 20 dage via et power reserve mode.



“Easily activate workout mode right on your wrist by choosing from over 30 sports. Steel HR Sport also features automatic exercise recognition at all times so you get credit for all your moves.” forklarer producenten.



“During workouts, this sleek device tracks continuous heart rate with time spent in HR zones (peak, intense, moderate, light) for over 30 activities at the press of a button with distance, elevation and pace via connected GPS. To help optimize training, Steel HR Sport also assesses your Fitness Level when running based on VO2 Max estimation. VO2 Max is a measure of your cardiovascular strength that reflects your body’s ability to convert oxygen into energy during exercise. The higher your score, the more fit you are.”



Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch prissættes til $200.



Læs mere HER

Image credit: Withings



