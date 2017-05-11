AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-11 17:52:33

Garmin Quatix 5 Marine GPS Smartwatch annonceret

Så er der nyt fra Garmin, der ny har lanceret Garmin Quatix 5, som ifølge Garmin selv, er deres next generation marine GPS smartwatch.

Så er der nyt fra Garmin, der ny har lanceret Garmin Quatix 5, som ifølge Garmin selv, er deres next generation marine GPS smartwatch.



Det nye visuelle flotte Garmin Quatix 5, kan dog andet end være henvendt til det maritime miljø, og Garmin omtaler selv brugen under løb, cykling, svømning, roning m.v., som værende oplagte træningsformer, til at inddrage deres nye Garmin Quatix 5.



Garmin skriver selv:



With an extended battery life, daily activity tracking1, smart notifications2, and Garmin Elevate™ wrist heart rate technology, the quatix 5 can be worn 24/7 and easily transitions from water to land. Built to withstand the harsh marine environment, the quatix 5 measures at 47mm and features a rugged yet sleek design with a stainless steel bezel, buttons and rear case that’s more compact than previous models. Thanks to the new QuickFit™ bands available in metal, leather or silicone, users can interchange their watchband in seconds and without tools



From fishermen chasing billfish or bass to canoeists, kayakers and big sail and power boaters, the quatix 5 was designed for life on the water,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “It combines feature and design qualities from our popular fenix® 5 multisport watch series with boating, fishing, cruising and sailing capabilities to deliver the most sophisticated and connected general-purpose marine smartwatch on the market today”.



Du kan læse mere om det nye Garmin Quatix 5 hos Garmin HER

Den danske pris rammer små 5800 DKK.



Credit: Garmin



