PUBLISHED : 2018-11-13 07:38:31

AMD dropper DirectX ray tracing indtil alle deres GPUer understøtter det

I et interview med redaktionen hos 4Gamer, har AMD’s Senior Vice President of Engineering for Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, afsløret red team IKKE implementerer DirectX ray tracing før alle deres GPUer understøtter teknologien.

”Unlike NVIDIA, AMD will support DXR when this tech has been established and when more developers will be using it. Moreover, and again contrary to NVIDIA, AMD will add support for it in all of its generational models; from low-end to high-end”



David Wang fortsætter:



“For the time being, AMD will definitely respond to Direct Raytracing, for the moment we will focus on promoting the speed-up of offline CG production environments centered on AMD’s Radeon ProRender, which is offered free of charge ….. utilization of ray tracing games will not proceed unless we can offer ray tracing in all product ranges from low end to high end.”



NVIDIA bliver dermed eneste aktør, som pt. understøtter real-time ray tracing. Med det sagt, skal det dog lige føjes til, at intet spil understøtter DXR, og Battlefield 5, vil end ikke understøtte det fra day-one launch.



