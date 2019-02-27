AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-27 08:15:55

ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Series designet til “competitive gamers”

ASUS har i indeværende uge annonceret ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Series grafikkort, som kommer iklædt teksten “competitive gamers that want peak performance for a given chipset.”

ASUS har i indeværende uge annonceret ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Series grafikkort, som kommer iklædt teksten “competitive gamers that want peak performance for a given chipset.”



ROG Strix, ASUS Dual, samt Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, er dermed kommet i handlen mens ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti først kommer i handlen fra marts.

ASUS fortæller:



“Designed for competitive gamers that want peak performance for a given chipset, the ROG Strix GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 has a powerful cooling setup that keeps temperatures under tight control no matter how hard you play. The Strix heat spreader is manufactured with MaxContact technology, creating a super-smooth contact surface that efficiently transfers thermal energy from the GPU die. “

“Heat is then wicked into a large sink topped by new fans that feature the new Axial-tech design, which delivers improved static pressure and lower noise. The card also benefits from Auto-Extreme Technology and a reinforced frame that both enhance durability, one via an automated manufacturing process and the other through physical strength. With the speed and reliability of the Strix 1660 Ti on your side, you’re sure to grace the top of leaderboards in no time.”



– ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti doesn’t compromise on customisation or performance

– ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti leads in durability with a myriad of tough features

– ASUS Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti rocks two fans with IP5X dust resistance

– ASUS Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti packs performance into a small package

Læs den komplette pressemeddelse HER



Kilde & Billeder

Videocardz, ASUS



