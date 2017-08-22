AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-22 09:33:10

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX Vega Series grafikkort klar i starten af næste måned.

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX Vega Series er præsenteret af producenten, og vi venter bare på de lander i butikkerne i næste måned.

Ventetiden bliver lang, hvis man jagter ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX Vega. ASUS har fremvist deres nyeste high end grafikkort, som skal have en kærlig behandling af deres ROG Stix værksted.

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX Vega Series bliver udstyret med 8GB HBM2 RAM, for at kunne sende performance op til vanvittige 13.7 teraflops. Vi har ikke kunne tracke priser på ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX Vega, men billigt bliver det nok ikke.



ASUS skriver følgende om ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX Vega Series



AMD’s long-awaited Radeon RX Vega GPU family is finally here. Our ROG division has developed a custom solution laden with the latest graphics innovations. The new ROG Strix RX Vega64 OC Edition is enhanced to deliver better cooling, synchronized lighting, and a more convenient VR experience.



High-end GPUs like the RX Vega64 boast awesome power that inevitably translates to more heat. We rise to the cooling challenge with a combination of brains and brawn that provides excellent performance when you need it and silence when you don’t. It all starts with MaxContact, an industry-leading heat spreader machined to tighter tolerances than conventional counterparts. The copper surface is much flatter than traditional head spreaders, allowing it to efficiently extract thermal energy from the GPU.



Heat flows into a massive array of pipes and radiators that occupies 2.5 slots. Despite being only 25% thicker than our dual-slot coolers, this expanded heatsink has 40% more surface area for thermal dissipation. The design also leaves room for airflow between adjacent cards, allowing its three wing-blade fans to breathe deeply across a range of system configurations. Our cooling is so effective that the fans don’t even spin up until temperatures exceed a set threshold. Thanks to this 0dB capability, you can surf the web, watch movies, and even do some light gaming with the card in stealth mode.



Hvis du vil læse mere om det kommende ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX Vega Series grafikkort, så kan du klikke HER.



