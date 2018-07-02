AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-07-02 08:44:09

ASUS Radeon RX Vega 64 AREZ STRIX frigivet

Til dem af jer der med tålmodighed har ventet på ASUS Radeon RX Vega 64 AREZ STRIX, kan vi nu fortælle ventetiden er slut. Med et prisskilt på $750, sender ASUS deres ROG STRIX brand afsted mod nye markeder

Med et prisskilt på $750, sender ASUS deres ROG STRIX brand afsted mod nye markeder:



”We have decided to use the ROG STRIX brand exclusively to GeForce lineup and AREZ STRIX exclusively for the Radeon lineup, enabling consumers to easily identify the technology integrated into each version of the graphics cards”



Features på ASUS Radeon RX Vega 64 AREZ-STRIX-RXVEGA64-O8G-GAMING 8GB inkluderer 8GB 2048-Bit HBM2, Boost Clock 1590 MHz, 1 x DVI-D 2 x HDMI 2.0b 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 samt 4096 Stream Processors. Altså et ASUS Radeon RX Vega 64 AREZ STRIX i stand til at håndtere 4K og virtual reality på papiret.



Af andre features på ASUS Radeon RX Vega 64 AREZ STRIX finder vi:



MaxContact Technology that is 2X more contact with GPU for improved thermal transfer.

– Unique Wing-Blade IP5X-Certified Fans for maximum airflow and longer fan lifespan.

– ASUS FanConnect II equips with hybrid controlled fan headers for optimal system cooling.

– Industry Only Auto-Extreme Technology with Super Alloy Power II delivers premium quality and best reliability.

– ASUS Aura Sync RGB LED synchronization enables a gaming system personalization.

– VR-friendly HDMI ports let you enjoy VR experiences anytime without having to swap cables.

– GPU Tweak II with XSplit Gamecaster provides intuitive performance tweaking and real-time streaming.









