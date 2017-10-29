AUTHOR :

2017-10-29

Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top Ser Dagens Lys

Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top Ser Dagens Lys, og dermed melder Colorful også deres indtræden på GTX 1070 Ti scenen

Er jagten gået ind på et nyt high end grafikkort, så kunne du meget vel kigger i retning af Colorful Technology. Colorful har lanceret et nyt iGame GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top, og dermed hopper Colorful med på GTX 1070 Ti bølgen.



Det nye iGame GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top, er clocket på 1607Mhz base og har en boost clock på 1683Mhz.



Deres nye GTX 1070 to grafikkort, er udstyret med 8GB GDDR5 RAM via en 256 bit bus, 12+2 strømdesign, og producentens egen IPP (iGame Pure Power). Her til udstyret grafikkortet med deres SWORIZER køler, som også byder på en built-in iGame Status Monitor.



Colorful skriver:



Our new iGame GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top is also included with 1.68 million colour capable RGB lighting which can be customised to suit the colour scheme within your rig.



The new SWORIZER cooler features a redesigned thermal solution that places the contact position of the heatpipe all in one copper base and uses a C-type design to reduce thermal resistance and enhance heat conduction efficiency. The cooling fins are cooled by three 92mm dual ball-bearing Saw Sickle fans which cools 86% more surface area than dual double-groove coolers. This design ultimately cools the iGame GTX1070Ti Vulcan X Top.



A revolutionary new feature that changes the way we see graphics card, COLORFUL’s iGame Status Monitor allows real-time monitoring of graphics card status including core clocks, core temperature, load line status and memory usage. This enables gamers and modders to rethink the way they show-off their GPUs in their builds while also keeping a functional yet aesthetically pleasing feature display.



The iGame Status monitor on COLORFUL graphics card helps gamers keep a close-eye on running condition on their system to help make their gaming better by putting vital information within their fingertips. Colorful created the iGame series taking feedback from players’ comments and suggestions to create a distinct product for every situation. The iGame series is Colorful’s specialized product segment made for gamers, both mainstream and extreme.



Der er ingen prisen eller officiel releasedato på iGame GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top



