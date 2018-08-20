AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-20 18:42:18

MSI fremviser de første NVIDIA GeForce® RTX GPU grafikkort

Så er der taget hul på NVIDIA Next-gen bølgen, og MSI melder sig ind i kampen med helt custom nye NVIDIA GeForce RTX grafikkort. Vi glæder os til at få dem til test.

Pressemeddelse:

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs have reinvented graphics and set a new bar for performance. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing™ GPU architecture and the revolutionary NVIDIA RTX platform, the new graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. This is not only a whole new way to experience games—this is the ultimate PC gaming experience.



The new GPUs were unveiled at a special NVIDIA two-day event called the “GeForce Gaming Celebration” which kicked off tonight at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany ahead of Gamescom 2018.

”Turing is NVIDIA’s most important innovation in computer graphics in more than a decade,” said Justin Walker, director of GeForce desktop at NVIDIA. “It is this same drive for innovation that we appreciate in AIB partners like MSI.”

Overview of MSI GeForce® RTX 20 Series Graphics Cards



Based on NVIDIA’s new Turing architecture, MSI announces it will carry the following series as seen in this PR:

Equipped with a brand new premium design and triple fans, the GAMING TRIO and DUKE series will deliver the best-in-class thermal performance you have come to expect from MSI.

As our Hybrid Air- & Liquid Cooling series, the SEA HAWK has become immensely popular for making liquid cooling both easy to install and maintenance-free for gamers.

A fresh wind is blowing through our line-up as VENTUS makes its first appearance with a minimalistic dual fan design.

Completing the line-up, the blower type thermal design of AERO isolates the airflow used in cooling the graphics card and ejects it out of the system through the back.



With this comprehensive lineup for next generation graphics cards, we are confident that there will be a suitable model for every gamer looking for the next level of performance.



