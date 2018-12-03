AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-12-03 15:38:15

NVIDIA PR: Turing-Powered TITAN Delivers 130 Teraflops of Deep Learning Horsepower

Med teksten: 11 GigaRays of Ray-Tracing Performance to World’s Most Demanding Users, ar NVIDIA officielt taget gavepapiret af deres nye high-en grafikkort, Titan of Turing: TITAN RTX.

Herunder er den komplette PR meddelelse vi fik fremsendt:



MONTREAL—Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems—Dec. 3, 2018—NVIDIA today introduced NVIDIA® TITAN RTX™, the world’s most powerful desktop GPU, providing massive performance for AI research, data science and creative applications.

Driven by the new NVIDIA Turing™ architecture, TITAN RTX — dubbed T-Rex — delivers 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray-tracing performance.

“Turing is NVIDIA’s biggest advance in a decade – fusing shaders, ray tracing, and deep learning to reinvent the GPU,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The introduction of T-Rex puts Turing within reach of millions of the most demanding PC users — developers, scientists and content creators.”

Ultimate PC GPU

NVIDIA’s greatest leap since the invention of the CUDA® GPU in 2006 and the result of more than 10,000 engineering-years of effort, Turing features new RT Cores to accelerate ray tracing, plus new multi-precision Tensor Cores for AI training and inferencing. These two engines — along with more powerful compute and enhanced rasterization — enable capabilities that will transform the work of millions of developers, designers and artists across multiple industries.

Designed for a variety of computationally demanding applications, TITAN RTX provides an unbeatable combination of AI, real-time ray-traced graphics, next-gen virtual reality and high performance computing. It delivers:

576 multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores, providing up to 130 teraflops of deep learning performance.



72 Turing RT Cores, delivering up to 11 GigaRays per second of real-time ray-tracing performance.

24GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with 672GB/s of bandwidth — 2x the memory of previous-generation TITAN GPUs — to fit larger models and datasets.



100GB/s NVIDIA NVLink® can pair two TITAN RTX GPUs to scale memory and compute.

Incredible performance and memory bandwidth for real-time 8K video editing.

VirtualLink™ port provides the performance and connectivity required by next-gen VR headsets.

Built for AI Researchers and Deep Learning Developers



TITAN RTX transforms the PC into a supercomputer for AI researchers and developers. TITAN RTX provides multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores for breakthrough performance from FP32, FP16, INT8 and INT4, allowing faster training and inference of neural networks. It offers twice the memory capacity of previous generation TITAN GPUs, along with NVLink to allow researchers to experiment with larger neural networks and data sets.

Perfect for Data Scientists

A powerful tool for data scientists, TITAN RTX accelerates data analytics with NVIDIA RAPIDS™. RAPIDS open-source libraries integrate seamlessly with the world’s most popular data science workflows to speed up machine learning.

Content Creators Create Their Best Work

TITAN RTX brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to creative applications, so 5 million PC-based creators can iterate faster. It also delivers the computational horsepower and memory bandwidth needed for real-time 8K video editing.

Available This Month

TITAN RTX will be available later this month in the U.S. and Europe for $2,499.



