NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU serien med Turing arkitektur er officielt lanceret

Krigen mellem AMD og NVIDIA er oppe i gear, når det handler om at sidde på tronen inden for grafikkort. Nu har NVIDIA trukket endnu et kort ud af ærmet med deres lancering af Turing-drevne grafikkort.

I første omgang er der tale om grafikkort speciel udviklet til ray tracing, som giver et glimt ind i fremtidens hyper realistisk grafik.



Nedenstående video, giver et kig ind i NVIDIA præsentationen under SIGGRAPH konferencen, hvor NVIDIA CEO Jen Hsun Huang tiltrak sig de fremmødtes opmærksomhed.

De nye NVIDIA Quadro RTX 500 grafikkort prissættes til $2,300, og her bliver man budt op til dans af en 16 GB frame buffer og 6 Giga Rays pr. sekund. Næste skud i bøssen, NVIDIA RTX 600 vil koste $6,300 for en 24 GB frame buffer og 10 Giga Rays pr. sekund. Som rosinen i pølseenden kommer NVIDIA RTX 800. Her får man ligeledes 10 Giga Rays pr. sekund med en 48 GB frame buffer og et prisskilt på $10,000. “Turing can render ray tracing 25x faster than old Pascal technology thanks to dedicated processors that will do the math on how light and sound travel through 3D environments“ forklarer Engadget.

NVIDIA forklarer:



“Quadro RTX marks the launch of a new era for the global computer graphics industry,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “Users can now enjoy powerful capabilities that weren’t expected to be available for at least five more years. Designers and artists can interact in real time with their complex designs and visual effects in ray-traced photo-realistic detail. And film studios and production houses can now realise increased throughput with their rendering workloads, leading to significant time and cost savings.”



– New RT Cores to enable real-time ray tracing of objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections, refractions and global illumination.



– Turing Tensor Cores to accelerate deep neural network training and inference, which are critical to powering AI-enhanced rendering, products and services.



– New Turing Streaming Multiprocessor architecture, featuring up to 4,608 CUDA cores, delivers up to 16 trillion floating point operations in parallel with 16 trillion integer operations per second to accelerate complex simulation of real-world physics.



– Advanced programmable shading technologies to improve the performance of complex visual effects and graphics-intensive experiences.



– First implementation of ultra-fast Samsung 16Gb GDDR6 memory to support more complex designs, massive architectural datasets, 8K movie content and more.



– NVIDIA NVLink to combine two GPUs with a high-speed link to scale memory capacity up to 96GB and drive higher performance with up to 100GB/s of data transfer.



– Hardware support for USB Type-C and VirtualLink, a new open industry standard being developed to meet the power, display and bandwidth demands of next-generation VR headsets through a single USB-C connector.



– New and enhanced technologies to improve performance of VR applications, including Variable Rate Shading, Multi-View Rendering and VRWorks Audio.

