AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-16 10:23:53

Nu kan du forudbestille AMD Vega Frontier

Selvom AMD Vega Frontier ikke er henvendt til den menige mand, så ændrer det ikke ved det faktum, at du nu kan forudbestille AMD Vega Frontier - vel og mærke uden for Danmarks grænser.

Langt om længe ser AMD Vega Frontier dagens lys, og nu er Radeon Vega Frontier mulig at forudbestille med et ret potent prisskilt på 1,799 USD.



Som det ser ud pt., så er der tale om 2 AMD Vega grafikkort, som er opført hos Scan UK og Sabre PC, i både væske og luftkølet modeller. Her til er begge med ens specifikationer, som blandt andet indbefatter 13.1 TFLOPs FP32 compute performance og imponerende GPU clock på 1600MHz.



Begge er også udstyret med 16GB HBM2 RAM, og en Vega 10 GPU med 4096 Stream processorer. Af tilslutninger finder vi 4x display outputs: 3x DisplayPort og HDMI.



Den væskekølet version af Radeon Vega Frontier er prissat til 1,799 USD.

Den fulde oversigt over AMD Radeon Frontier:

Radeon™ Vega Frontier Edition: Be First. Be The Pioneer

Built for the Pioneers of the World

Who are the pioneers? They are the ones who have cured diseases and strengthened our bodies. They work to heal our planet and explore new ones. They work to undo mankind’s mistakes and protect the next generation from making them again. Harnessing science to fuel creativity, and employing creativity to drive science. They pursue an unerring, unwavering path towards their goals. There are no barriers, no compromises. They are people who see boundaries as starting lines, and who risk everything in pursuit of innovation. They are the early adopters, the people whose passion is to pursue what is new and different. Their achievements won’t be measured in days, weeks or even years. They’ll be measured in centuries.

The Radeon™ Vega Frontier Edition

Empowering a new generation of pioneers to analyse, understand and re-shape our lives, now and forever.

• Powered by the Vega architecture

• ~25 TFLOPS Peak FP16 Compute Performance.

• ~13 TFLOPS Peak FP32 Compute Performance.

• 16GB High Bandwidth Cache.

• 64 Next-Gen Compute Units.

• 4096 Stream Processors.

Empower Scientists to Explore New Frontiers

Training techniques used today on neural networks in machine intelligence and deep learning applications have become very complex and require the handling of massive amounts of data when training those networks to recognize patterns within that data. This requires lots of floating point computation spread across many cores, and traditional CPUs can’t handle this type of computation as efficiently as GPUs handle it. The Radeon™ Vega Frontier Edition, combined with our ROCm open software platform, paves the way for pioneers to continue pushing boundaries in fields like AI. Developers can now leverage the power of “Vega” architecture to do machine learning algorithm development on the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card before deploying it out to massive servers equipped with Radeon Instinct accelerators.

Harness Vega to Fuel Creativity

Design visualization is playing an increasingly important role in helping manufacturers streamline design to manufacture workflows. Advanced technologies, including real-time visualization, physically-based rendering and virtual reality (VR), give design and manufacturing firms a powerful arsenal of visualization tools that can be used at all stages of product development. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card provides the necessary performance required to drive these increasingly large and complex models through the design phase as well as rendering phase of product development. In the media and entertainment market, tasks like video editing, animation, post-production, and virtual reality (VR), require high-end graphics to support these workloads. They depend on compute speed and driver reliability more than ever for shorter load and rendering times. Closer partnerships with top software makers helps pair reliability with the raw power offered by our new Vega GPU architecture.

No Barriers. No Compromises.

Game development is a creatively demanding, time-intensive process and any solution that can streamline game design workflows is an extremely valuable benefit for developers. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card will simplify and accelerate game creation by providing a single GPU that is optimized for every stage of their workflow, from asset production, to playtesting, to performance optimization. With AMD graphics technology found in many of today’s game consoles and PCs, developers can build and optimize next generation games for a large install base on the latest graphics technologies from AMD.

Radeon™ Vega Frontier Edition Features:

Next-Gen Compute Units

The Next-Gen Compute Units (nCUs) provide super-charged pathways for double the processing throughput when using 16-bit data types. This is ideal for image/video processing, ray tracing and artificial intelligence.

Enhanced Pixel Engine

Updated rasterizer technology to improve cache locality and overdraw, enhancing rendering efficiency and leaving more headroom to crank up quality settings while maintaining smooth 3D rendering.

Revolutionary Memory Engine

The state of the art memory system on Radeon Vega Frontier Edition removes the capacity limitations of traditional GPU memory. Thanks to automatic, fine-grained memory movement controlled by the high bandwidth cache controller, Vega enables creators and designers to work with much larger, more detailed models and assets in real time.

Efficient Geometry Engine

The new geometry pipe in the Vega GPU architecture processes millions of polygons due to its efficient load balancing. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition offers 2x peak geometry throughput per clock1 to significantly speed up modelling and design workflows in various rendering engines. Modelling applications will be able to render in real-time heavy 3D models and large scenes.Features• “Vega” GPU Architecture.



• 64 Next-Gen Compute Units (nCUs) (4096 Stream Processors)

• 16GB High Bandwidth Cache (HBC) Memory.

• 483 GB/s Memory Bandwidth.

• 90 Gpixels/s Fillrate

• 13.1 TFLOPS Peak FP32 Compute Performance

• 26.2 TFLOPS Peak FP16 Compute Performance

• 3x DisplayPort™ 1.4 HBR3/HDR Ready, & 1x HDMI™ 4K60 Display Outputs

• DirectX® 12.1, OpenGL® 4.5, OpenCL™ 2.0, & Vulkan® 1.0 API Support

• Dual-slot, full length (10.5”) Form Factor.

• Air Cooling Solution. Liquid-cooled versions also available.

Kilde: AMD



