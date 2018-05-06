AUTHOR :

Nvidia aflyser Geforce Partner Program

Der har været ret stor omtale både fra officiel side og medierne omkring Nvidia's Geforce Partner programmet gennem de sidste måneder.

GeForce Partner Programmet har fået smæk i medierne, som værende en brutal metode, som mere eller mindre tvang konceptet ned i halsen på deres partnere. De betød store brands som Asus, MSI m.v., blev tvunget til at hoppe med på GPP vognen, som resulterede i f.eks. ASUS kiggende i retning af deres egne AMD baseret Asus AREZ brand.



Følgende nye pressemeddelse er udsendt fra Nvidia:

A lot has been said recently about our GeForce Partner Program. The rumors, conjecture and mistruths go far beyond its intent. Rather than battling misinformation, we have decided to cancel the program.

GPP had a simple goal – ensuring that gamers know what they are buying and can make a clear choice.

NVIDIA creates cutting-edge technologies for gamers. We have dedicated our lives to it. We do our work at a crazy intense level – investing billions to invent the future and ensure that amazing NVIDIA tech keeps coming. We do this work because we know gamers love it and appreciate it. Gamers want the best GPU tech. GPP was about making sure gamers who want NVIDIA tech get NVIDIA tech.

With GPP, we asked our partners to brand their products in a way that would be crystal clear. The choice of GPU greatly defines a gaming platform. So, the GPU brand should be clearly transparent – no substitute GPUs hidden behind a pile of techno-jargon.

Most partners agreed. They own their brands and GPP didn’t change that. They decide how they want to convey their product promise to gamers. Still, today we are pulling the plug on GPP to avoid any distraction from the super exciting work we’re doing to bring amazing advances to PC gaming.

This is a great time to be a GeForce partner and be part of the fastest growing gaming platform in the world. The GeForce gaming platform is rich with the most advanced technology. And with GeForce Experience, it is “the way it’s meant to be played.”

