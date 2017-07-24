AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-07-24 11:21:30

Priser og data på MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning X og MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z

Til glæde for os nørder, så har MSI sænket de først omtalte priser på deres nye MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning X og MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z grafikkort

Alt imens vi tester løs på omtalte high-end grafikkort, MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning X, så er omtalte samt Z modellen kommet i handlen via NewEgg. Priserne er sat til $859 og $869 hhv..

Priserne er sat lavere end først proklameret fra producentens side.



Forskellen mellem MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning X og MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z grafikkortene er afdækket af Tech Power Up:



The two models are near identical with the Lightning X variant rated at a base clock / boost clock / memory frequency of 1480 MHz / 1582 MHz / 11016 MHz (Silent Mode), 1544 MHz / 1657 MHz / 11124 MHz (Gaming Mode), and 1569 MHz / 1683 MHz / 11124 MHz (Lightning Mode) respectively whereas the Lightning Z variant is rated at 1480 MHz / 1582 MHz / 11016 MHz (Silent Mode), 1582 MHz / 1695 MHz / 11124 MHz (Gaming Mode), and 1607 MHz / 1721 MHz / 11124 MHz (Lightning Mode).



Du kan læse mere om begge grafikkort via producentens officielle side HER



