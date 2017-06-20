AUTHOR : Lars

Så er MSI GeForce GTX 1080 TI Lightning Z endelig lanceret

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 TI Lightning Z er endelig lanceret, og et topklasse grafikkort burde være på vej i butikkerne. En pris, der flækker de fleste husholdninger, men retur modtager man uden tvivl også et grafikkort, der trækker alt der sendes efter det.

Ventetiden har næsten været uudholdelig, når man som Tweak.dk er et nørd-site, der elsker hardware. MSI har sluppet deres næste vilddyr afsted i form af GeForce GTX 1080 TI Lightning Z, som er et absolut high-end grafikkort. Vi bringer i første omgang pressemeddelsen, så I kan få alle de fede detaljer med.

Specifikationer:

Core/Memory Boost Clock / Base Clock / Memory Frequency

1721 MHz / 1607 MHz / 11124 MHz (Lightning Mode)

1695 MHz / 1582 MHz / 11124 MHz (Gaming Mode)

1582 MHz / 1480 MHz / 11016 MHz (Silent Mode)

11GB GDDR5X



TRI-FROZR THERMAL DESIGN

Using three of the award-winning TORX 2.0 Fans with Double Ball Bearings, the new LIGHTNING is once again the pinnacle of air cooling.



CLOSE QUARTERS HEAT PIPE COOLING

Pipe down with heat pipes infused into the Close Quarters Heatsink and Backplate for greatly improved thermal performance.



LEGENDARY OC POTENTIAL

MSI LIGHTNING cards are designed from the ground up for extreme overclocking and extreme performance.

Military Class 4 Components

Certified to MIL-STD-810G standardsfor top stability and quality.

Built with Hi-c CAP, Solid CAP, and New SFC components.

MSI today launches its most anticipated GTX 1080 Ti model, the LIGHTNING Z.

LIGHTNING SERIES GRAPHICS CARDS

MSI LIGHTNING graphics cards are engineered for perfection. Using the best components and industry-leading design technologies, MSI LIGHTNING graphics cards have been at the top of the overclocking world for years. Advanced cooling, cutting edge features and a premium quality experience make it the best choice for those looking for top level performance.

CATCH THE VIBE WITH AMAZING RGB EFFECTS

Customize and set up your own color scheme with RGB Mystic Light. Select any of the colors from the palette using your smartphone or the MSI Gaming App to match your system style. Bored of the same colors? Simply change the complete look of your system in 1 second!

MYSTIC LIGHT SYNC

Synchronize your Mystic Light colors and effects for your whole system and peripherals.

PERSONALIZE YOUR LIGHTNING

Customize the look of your LIGHTNING to match your build using the included color highlights.

TEAMWORK FOR GREATER STRENGTH

The exclusive MSI TORX 2.0 Fan technology uses the power of teamwork to allow the TRI-FROZR Thermal Design to achieve new levels of cool.

TORX 2.0 Fan design generates 22% more air fan pressure for supremely silent performance in the heat of battle.

Dispersion Fan Blade

has a steeper curved blade which accelerates the airflow, increasing its effectiveness.

Traditional Fan Blade

pushes down a steady airflow to the massive heatsink below

DOUBLE BALL BEARINGS

Double Ball Bearings give the unique MSI TORX 2.0 Fans a strong and lasting core for years of smooth gaming. They also remain virtually silent while spinning under load, keeping your graphics card cool during intense and lengthy gaming sessions.

AIRFLOW CONTROL

The exclusive MSI TORX 2.0 Fan technology uses the power of teamwork to allow the TRIFROZR Thermal Design to achieve new levels of cool.

Pipe down with heat pipes infused into the Close Quarters Heatsink and Backplate for greatly improved thermal performance.

ACTIVE BACKPLATE COOLING

A thick heatpipe connects to the back of the PCB and runs almost the entire length of the backplate for additional heat dissipation.

SUPERPIPE & NICKEL PLATED COPPER BASE

The massive heatsink with countless fins is connected through a number of 8MM thick Super Pipes with a Nickel Plated Copper Base at the heart of the thermal design.

MEMORY & MOSFET HEATSINK

Massive metal memory & MOSFET heatsink covers PCB from front to back. Additional Pins & Fins on the sink help keep MOSFETs cool.

DESIGNED FOR OVERCLOCKING

Built from scratch and designed to deliver the highest stability when overclocking, the MSI Lightning PCBs are the envy of the industry. This generation uses 14 of the industries’ highest rated DrMOS power phases as part of new groundbreaking Enhanced Power Design, delivering plenty of punch for stable extreme overclocking. Incredibly well designed, it doesn’t require any external modifications to reach world-record breaking performance.

PURE DIGITAL PWM CONTROL

Pure Digital PWM Control enables accurate control and monitoring of power delivery to specific key components. Fine-tune each area to find for maximum performance and stability during overclocking sessions.

MULTIPLE TEMP MONITOR

Monitor temperature of GPU/Memory/VRM through Afterburner, separate thermometer or probes are unnecessary

EXTREME OVERCLOCKING TOOLS

Built from scratch and designed to deliver the highest stability when overclocking, the MSI Lightning PCBs are the envy of the industry. This generation uses 16 of the industries’ highest rated DrMOS power phases as part of new groundbreaking Enhanced Power Design, delivering plenty of punch for stable extreme overclocking. Incredibly well designed, it doesn’t require any external modifications to reach world-record breaking performance.

Quadruple Overvoltage

Through MSI’s unique design you can apply voltages to not only the GPU and Memory, but also an auxiliary voltage that is relevant to your card’s extreme performance.

V-Check Points

V-Check points allow you to accurately measure the voltages of your graphics card as software will always show a small variance and this can be disastrous under wrong circumstances.

MILITARY CLASS 4 COMPONENTS

Military Class 4 is the next step in high quality components. The Hi-c CAP, Super Ferrite Choke and Dark CAP will make sure that your PC runs more stable under extreme OVERCLOCKING conditions.

DrMOS 60A

DrMOS is the next-gen MOSFET which is used to deliver the power for the GPU. On the Lightning, we use the highest rated DrMOS available. The use of 60A DrMOS means that 16 power phases is more than enough for record-breaking performance. Because DrMOS is a 3-in-1 chip, it delivers much more power with less components needed.

Hi-c CAP

A Hi-c CAP is a very small, but super-efficient capacitor. Besides ensuring enough spacing around a GPU socket to install large coolers, it also allows for 93% energy efficiency. Thanks to Hi-c CAP`s MSI Lightning are the most energy efficient in the market.

SUPER FERRITE CHOKE

Super Ferrite Choke uses a Ferrite core that is Super-Permeable. This allows the Super Ferrite Choke to run at a 35 degree Celsius lower temperature, have a 30% higher current capacity, a 20% improvement in power efficiency and better overclocking power stability.

SOLID CAP

With their aluminum core design, Dark CAP`s has been a staple in high-end design PCB designs and provides lower Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR) as well as its over-10-year lifespan.

LN2 MODE SWITCH

The core ideology of Lightning is the ability to break world records, easily. With a single BIOS switch, your Lightning graphics card is ready for extreme performance, enabling you to unlock the limits of power, current and thermal. This simply means you can extract maximum performance out of your card without the risk of damaging it through soldering or other hard-mods.

FOR THE GAMERS

Lightning is built for extreme overclocking, however it’s perfectly suited for gaming as well. For the lucky few who are going to game with LIGHTNING, we’ve created a special edition of our MSI Gaming App which will detect your LIGHTNING graphics card. The OC mode will turn into Lightning Mode and by clicking it, you will gain an instant performance boost. That way you still get the best out of your LIGHTNING card while gaming.

AFTERBURNER

MSI Afterburner is the world’s most recognized and widely used graphics card overclocking utility which gives you full control of your graphics cards. It also provides an incredibly detailed overview of your hardware and comes with some additional features such as customizing fan profiles, benchmarking and video recording.



