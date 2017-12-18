AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-12-18 11:06:39

SAPPHIRE RX Vega Nitro+ Series lanceret

SAPPHIRE melder nu klar med ankomsten af deres nye RX Vega NITRO+ series, som består af seks custom designet RX Vega grafikkort. SAPPHIRE lover kunderne at både RX Vega 64 og RX Vega 56 NITRO+ byder på 12-14 procent højere base frekvenser out-of-the-box end reference grafikkortene fra AMD. Hertil omtaler SAPPHIRE deres version af RX Vega 64 og RX Vega 56, bliver de hurtigste custom grafikkort i Vega serien fra AMD tallet være et full-custom PCB design med ikke mindre end tre 8-pin power konnektors, dual-BIOS samt en “lånt” fan header fra ASUS lejren. Sidstnævnte får til opgave at holde alle fans synkroniseret for bedst mulig køling.



RX Vega 64 NITRO+ prissættes til 659 USD, som dermed også gør dem til de pt. dyreste custom RX Vega 64 og RX Vega 56 grafikkort på markedet.

Informationerne kommer via TPU : Hardware Luxx : Videocardz



SAPPHIRE skriver:



The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX VEGA 64 8G Limited Edition graphics card is the new highly anticipated high-end graphics card from the SAPPHIRE NITRO Gaming Series family. The NITRO+ Radeon RX VEGA 64 Limited Edition card brings out the best of AMD’s VEGA architecture with factory-overclocked performance and an advanced custom cooling solution enshrouded in a captivating design. Enter the world of extreme gaming with high resolution, high refresh-rate displays and virtual reality headsets that you’ve always dreamed of.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX VEGA 64 card comes factory-overclocked. The NITRO+ RX VEGA 64 model features a GPU with 4096 Stream Processors running with 1611 MHz Boost Clock. It comes equipped with two stacks of 2nd generation High Bandwidth Memory, featuring 8 GB in total. The memory is clocked at 945 MHz – 1890 MHz Effective. With these clocks, the NITRO+ RX VEGA 64 achieves up to 7% better framerate compared to reference cards.



Vapour Chamber-based Cooling – To get the operational temperatures of the GPUs down to the targeted 70°C, SAPPHIRE has brought back its innovative vapour chamber technology made famous through SAPPHIRE’s Vapor-X series of graphics cards. Using this instead of the copper base on the GPU and HBM2 memory has lowered temperatures by up to 5°C. The vapour chamber is combined with a set of six nickel-plated heat pipes (three 8 mm and three 6 mm) and a substantial, densely-packed heatsink.



Turbine-X System – An original SAPPHIRE-designed PCB includes the brand-new Turbine-X system that can control up to two external PWM fans mounted inside the PC’s chassis. A dedicated hardware controller on the card intelligently adjusts the speed of connected fans based on the reads from five thermal sensors included on the PCB to improve the system’s overall airflow

RGB LED Shroud Backlight – The NITRO Glow system has been significantly expanded and improved in SAPPHIRE NITRO+ RX Vega 64 and 56 Limited Edition models. The iconic black NITRO shroud has been augmented with two backlit acrylic elements around the left and right fan. Along with the SAPPHIRE logo at the top, these backlights are full-RGB LEDs and can be customized using an upcoming version of SAPPHIRE’s TriXX software tool.



The new graphics cards also ship with dual-BIOS, a fan header for either a side-panel or front-panel fan a VGA support plate, a welcome addition considering the RX Vega 64 Nitro+ comes in at almost 1.6 kg.



