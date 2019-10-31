AUTHOR : Uber

PUBLISHED : 2019-10-31 11:29

MSI GeForce GTX 16 SUPER Series introduceret

MSI GeForce GTX 16 SUPER Series Turning grafikkort er netop blevet introduceret.





MSI har denne uge introduceret sin nye GeForce GTX 16 SUPER grafikkort serie baseret på NVIDIA’s Turing-arkitektur. MSI GeForce GTX 16 SUPER-serien er designet til at give højere kerne og hukommelsesurhastigheder for forbedret performence og er udstyret med nydesignede termiske løsninger siger MSI.

AERO ITX grafikkortet er designet til gamere, der ønsker at inkludere Turing-teknologien i en lille formfaktor computer. Med i den nye grafikkorts-serie, finder vi MSI GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER og GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, der også vil omfatte GAMING, VENTUS XS og AERO ITX modeller, der tilbyder en række forskellige konfigurationer afhængigt af dine behov og budget.

MSI forklarer lidt mere om hver:

Desværre er der endnu ikke frigivet nogen oplysninger om prisfastsættelse af MSI, men de nye MSI GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER grafikkort forventes at være tilgængelige i dag. Mens de nye MSI GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER grafikkort forventes at være tilgængelige fra den 22. november 2019.





Kilde & Image credit:

MSI



