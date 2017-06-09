AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-09 09:09:32

AMD Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Beta

En ny AMD Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Beta ser dagens lys, og som altid, kommer en række rettelser og tilføjelser i kølvandet

Så er der lanceret en ny AMD Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Beta, og du kan allerede downloade den via nedenstående links.

Vanen tro releases den med en række fixes til blandt andet Mass Effect: Andromeda og Prey, hvoraf sidstnævnte rettes til mht. Multi GPU system configurations.

AMD Crimson ReLive Edition

The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 installation package contains the following:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Driver Version 17.10.3211 (Windows Driver Store Version 22.19.171.1)

Alle nedenstående links er direkte downloads!

32Bit - Crimson 17.6.1 Beta Win 7

64Bit - Crimson 17.6.1 Beta Win 7

64Bit - Crimson 17.6.1 Beta Win 8.1

32Bit - Crimson 17.6.1 Beta Win 10

64Bit - Crimson 17.6.1 Beta Win 10

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Highlights

Support For

DiRT 4

- Multi GPU profile Up to 30% performance improvement when using 8xMSAA measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(1)

Prey

- Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(2)



Fixed Issues

- Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or stutter in Prey when running in Multi GPU system configurations



- Mass Effect: Andromeda may experience stutter or hitching in Multi GPU system configurations

- Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products

- HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or higher resolutions



- Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500 series products when using HDMI with QHD high refresh rate displays



- AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation



- Adjusting memory clocks in some third party overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 Series products



- Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology



- The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may fail to enable for some applications

- Error message "Radeon Additional Settings: Host application has stopped working" pop up will sometimes appear when hot plugging displays with Radeon Settings open

Compatible Operating Systems





Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit version with SP1 or higher)

Windows 8.1 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (32 & 64-bit version)

Kilde: AMD



