AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-01 12:31:57

Nye NVIDIA drivers giver langt bedre performance på TITAN Xp grafikkort

Jagter du at få mere power ud af dit dyrt indkøbte TITAN Xp, så tyder det på der er godt nyt fra NVIDIA.

NVIDIA har netop frigivet nye drivers til deres TITAN Xp grafikkort, og ifølge NVIDIA, så er der bedre performance at hente på TITAN Xp GPU’en i applikationer som f.eks. Maya og nye AAA games.

Det skulle især give udslag i spil som Battlefield 1, som nu nemt tackler at 100 frames per second, ifølge NVIDIA.



NVIDIA skriver følgende:



NVIDIA TITAN Xp is the world’s most powerful graphics card. Incredible computing horsepower and groundbreaking NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture give you the power to accomplish things you never thought possible. TITAN Xp is crafted to offer superior heat dissipation using vapor chamber cooling technology in a die-cast aluminum body. It’s a powerful combination of brilliant efficiency, stunning design, and industry-leading performance.



The GeForce GTX SLI HB bridge doubles the available transfer bandwidth compared to the NVIDIA Maxwell architecture. Count on silky-smooth gameplay for the best 4k surround gaming—only with TITAN Xp, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, 1080, and 1070 graphics cards.



The NVIDIA TITAN Xp graphics card is now available to purchase priced at $1,200 directly from the official NVIDIA Geforce website and is currently limited to two per customer with postage and packaging included, follow the link below for more details.

