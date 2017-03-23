AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-03-23 08:54:00

RAM porno fra Corsair

Alt peger i retning af 2017 blive råret, hvor ALT får RGB lys integreret, og Corsair viser nu nye RAM frem, som naturligvis også er prydet med RGB lir.

Så bliver der vist ikke mere RGB lys på RAM, end på Corsairs nye Vengeance RGB DDR4 RAM, som ikke bare byder på performance, men også den vildeste farvelade på RAM blokke.

Hvert RAM modul er designet med en unikke lille light bars i toppen, som giver mulighed for custom lighting i fire forskellige modes fra statisk og til rainbow, breathing og farvelade skift efter eget ønske.

Vengeance RGB DDR4 bliver tilgængelig i 16GB (2 x 8GB) og 32GB (4 x 8GB) 3000MHz kits, og i følge Corsair, så er flere versioner på vej.

Corsair skriver følgende:





– VENGEANCE RGB’s built-in heat spreader doesn’t just look great, it keeps each memory module cool to maintain performance and stability under high load operations. Using a custom performance PCB and carefully hand-screened ICs, VENGEANCE RGB guarantees better signalling and superior overlocking potential. VENGEANCE RGB’s XMP 2.0 support makes overclocking simple and easy for novices or seasoned PC builders, allowing users to safely switch between pre-configured tested Intel XMP profiles and get the guaranteed performance out of their DRAM kit.

– VENGEANCE RGB’s CORSAIR LINK software control is compatible with a wide range of Intel DDR4 platforms, from dual-channel Z270 and Z170 to quad-channel X99, with more boards adding compatibility every week and AMD Ryzen support planned soon. What’s more, VENGEANCE RGB is also compatible with third-party motherboard software RGB control, allowing users to synchronize DRAM and motherboard RGB lighting. Gigabyte is the first to offer VENGEANCE RGB support through its RGB Fusion App, with other motherboard partners coming soon.

– CORSAIR’s first ever RGB DDR4 kits are available immediately in 16GB (2 x 8GB) and 32GB (4 x 8GB) 3000MHz kits, with additional capacity and frequency kits coming soon.



