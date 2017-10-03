AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-03 12:05:19

ADATA XPG EMIX Gaming Headsets og SOLOX F30 Amplifier lanceret

ADATA melder sig på banen med 2 nye gamer headsets, ADATA XPG EMIX samt en SOLOX F30 Amplifier

ADATA melder to nye gaming headsets klar til release, EMIX H30 og EMIX I30, som begge understøtter PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox, Switch, og mobile enheder, som dog ikke skal stille krav om installering af drivers.



Oven i hatten lancerer ADATA også en SOLOX F30 amplifier, som åbner op for virtual 7.1 surround sound sammen med nye audio modes.



SOLOX F30 specifikationer for features:



Precision sound processing enables SOLOX F30 to act as an external audio card and amplifier for PC and Mac. Virtual 7.1-channel surround adds depth to sound and more accurate positioning within games for a competitive edge. SOLOX F30 has four sound presets: game, movie, music, and voice. Multiple connections increase its versatility, and it can output audio to headsets and speakers simultaneously or separately.Customers can purchase the SOLOX F30 in a bundle with EMIX H30 and a headset stand, or separately.



- USB ports: 3 USB

- Audio/mic port: 2 audio ports, 1 mic port

- OS compatibility: Windows XP, Vista, 7,

8, 8.1,10, Mac OS X 10.6 and later

- Warranty: 2 years

- Virtual 7.1 surround amplifier

- 4 equalizer modes

(gaming/movie/voice/music)

- Switch independent or simultaneous

audio output

- 3 USB ports

ADATA EMIX H30 og EMIX I30 gaming headsets specifikationer og features:



– EMIX H30 – big sound and genuine comfort – The full-size EMIX H30 headsets deliver a wide sonic range with powerful bass thanks to their 53mm drivers. They do so while ensuring complete comfort even during extended gaming sessions thanks to breathable memory foam ear cushions, a self-adjusting headband, and carefully optimized clamping force. The detachable microphone ensures gamers are clearly heard by team members, just as the braided cable and gold-plated connector withstand extended and demanding use without sound quality degradation.



- Speaker dimensions: Ф53 mm

- Impedance: 32Ω±15%

- Sensitivity: 106±3dB

- Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz

- Warranty: 2 years



– EMIX I30 – strong gaming audio goes in-ear – As most personal audio products for gamers are larger headset designs, compact and mobile in-ear options are rare. EMIX I30 earphones have powerful 13.5mm drivers and a design that fits snugly in ear canals to leave unwanted noise out and enjoyable sound in. Thanks to their oversized drivers, EMIX I30 earphones are able to produce patented 5.2-channel surround sound with a strong spatial effect. While compact and light, EMIX I30 earphones bring gamers impactful sound whether at home or on the go.



- High fidelity 53mm drivers

- Support multiple devices:

PS4/Xbox One/PC/Mac/Smartphone

- Detachable and noise-canceling mic

- Gold-plated connectors to ensure sound fidelity

Priserne er ikke frigivet på nuværende tidspunkt.



